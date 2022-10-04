US banks Q3 earnings preview: High interest rates help, but is a recession around the corner?

Although bank stocks have fallen throughout Q3, their earnings are likely to be strong given high inflation and higher interest rates.

October 4, 2022 5:03 PM

US banks Q3 earnings season

As is the case every quarter, US banks kick of the Q3 2022 earnings season.  This begins on October 14th with JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.  Bank of America reports its earnings on October 17th followed by Goldman Sachs on October 18th. 

What to watch?

Year to date, almost all stocks have been taking it on the chin, including banks stocks, which are down roughly 26%! However, due to the surge in interest rates, the S&P 500 Banks Industry Group Index was only down nearly 6% for Q3, similar to that of the S&P 500 Index.  Surging inflation and rising interest rates have helped banks to keep themselves out of the basement in Q3.  However, can we say the same about Q4?

20221004 us bank stock returns q3 ci

Trandingview, Stone X

Inflation and Interest Rates

As we have seen, higher inflation often results in higher interest rates.  Banks make money primarily from the difference between the interest it pays on net deposits vs the amount it collects from lending. This, in turn, increases the value of earnings for the bank.  Q3 was a quarter when interest rates rose dramatically.  Therefore, increased inflation and increased interest rates should have helped the sector overall.  This should have had a positive impact on bank’s bottom lines.

Recession looming?

There are fears that the Fed can raise rates too high and can push the economy into a recession. If that is the case, it won’t be good for any stocks.  Banks will undoubtedly see less borrowing and therefore, will not receive as much interest.  This would be bad news for bank earnings.  An inverted yield curve has often acted as an early indicator that a recession is ahead.  Q3 began with the yield curve inverted and it continued in the same direction throughout the rest of the quarter.  Does that mean a recession is ahead?  Watch the guidance for recession concerns.

20221004 inverted yield curve ci

Tradingview, Stone X

Stock market volatility

A rising tide lifts all boats is a phrase often heard on Wall Street, which means that if the general stock market moves higher, it’s likely to lift all stocks.  However, the reverse can also be said. If the stock market moves lower, it will likely drop all stock prices. Bank stocks are not immune to this.  Watch guidance for where banking firms think the market, and in particular the banking sector, may be headed next. 

Conclusion

Although bank stocks have fallen throughout Q3, their earnings are likely to be strong given high inflation and higher interest rates.  Will this continue into Q4?  As long as the Fed keeps its foot on the gas, it will be good for bank stocks. However, if guidance shows that banks are worried about a possible recession moving forward, that could hurt stocks and hit their price in Q4.  Watch the guidance!

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.



Related tags: Banks Trade Ideas US earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Banks articles

banks_05
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 11, 2025 02:00 AM
    banks_05
    Weekly Equities Forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 8, 2024 09:12 AM
      banks_05
      FTSE 100 Forecast :UK banks' results preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 23, 2023 09:25 AM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 13, 2023 12:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.