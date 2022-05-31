Two trades to watch: Oil, EUR/GBP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 31, 2022 8:57 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil rises after EU oil ban

Oil prices are rising for a sixth straight session and are set for a sixth consecutive month of gains, its longest run of gains in a decade, after EU leaders finally approved to ban on Russian oil imports and as China re-opens.

Oil prices rose to a fresh two-month high after the latest round of sanctions from the EU included a 90% ban on Russian oil imports after modifying the deal to get Hungary onside. The new agreement is watered down from the original proposal, but the impact is still likely to be meaningful and will keep oil prices elevated.

The move comes as China relaxes lockdown restrictions which is also helping the demand side of the equation, and as the US enters peak driving season.

Where next for oil prices?

Oil prices have extended the rebound from the 50 sma, retaking several key resistance levels. The rise above 116.30 coupled with the bullish RSI suggests that there could be more upside to come.

Buyers will look for a move over 120.00 round number to bring 125.40 into play, the March 9 high.

Support can be seen at 116.30, the March 23 high, with a break below here opening the door to 114.00, the May 16 high.

oil chart

EURGBP edges lower ahead of EZ inflation data

EURGBP is edging lower after solid gains in the previous session. The pair is set to gain 1.5% across the month.

Attention will be on Eurozone inflation data which is expected to rise to a record high of 7.7% YoY in May, up from 7.4% in April. After both Germany and Spain saw inflation jump above expectations to 7.9% and 8.7%, respectively.

The data comes as the ECB adopted a more hawkish stance towards monetary policy last week, with a 25 basis point rate hike now expected in July and September.

The pound has traded under pressure recently as the partgygate scandal sees pressures mounting on PM Boris Johnson to resign.

There is no high impacting UK data due today.

Where next for EURGBP?

EURGBP rebounded from 0.8480 and consolidates between 0.8505 the 20 sna and 0.8530. The RSI is above 50, suggesting that there could be more upside to come.

Buyers will look for a move over 0.8530 to push higher towards -0.8550, a level that limited the upside on several occasions in December. A break above here could bring 0.8590, the May 24 high, into play.

On the downside, sellers could look for a close below the 20 sma at 0.8505 to bring 0.8470 into the target. This is the confluence of the multi-month falling trendline support and the 6-week rising trendline, which could prove a tough nut to crack.

eurgbp chart

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/GBP Oil

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Today 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM
EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
Today 08:01 AM
USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
Today 04:51 AM
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
Today 04:39 AM
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
Yesterday 11:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
Today 04:15 PM
    gold_03
    Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 04:51 AM
        adp_04
        USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 04:39 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.