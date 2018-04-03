Trade idea of the day Spotify

Shares of the music streaming website Spotify could face significant volatility later today as they make their first appearance on the New York Stock Exchange, as the company has chosen an unorthodox way of listing.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 3, 2018 9:30 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Shares of the music streaming website Spotify could face significant volatility later today as they make their first appearance on the New York Stock Exchange, as the company has chosen an unorthodox way of listing.

Spotify has opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional public offering which means that instead of using investment banks to underwrite the offering current shareholders will be able to sell their share directly to the market.

The company’s chief executive Daniel Ek started preparing employees and interested investors for the potentially volatile day saying in a public letter that there could be “ups and downs” because of the unusual listing.

The much anticipated offering is the second listing from a big tech company in the US markets in two weeks following Dropbox's listing and is set to attract a lot of interest, not least because other tech stocks have been struggling recently.

The reaction so far has been fairly enthusiastic and during informal trading on Monday Spotify was already quoted at £132 a share. This would put the value of the company at around $23 billion, or up $3 billion from where it was trading informally between shareholders in February.


Related tags: Idea of the day

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Idea of the day articles

Idea of the Day: JP Morgan results beat expectations on profits from property and trading
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 13, 2018 08:48 AM
    Idea of the Day: European stocks at risk ahead of the ECB
    By:
    Global author
    October 23, 2017 10:50 AM
      Idea of the Day German equities still poised to outperform in Europe
      By:
      Global author
      September 25, 2017 10:06 AM
        Idea of the Day: Lead indicators look bleak for the S&P 500
        By:
        Global author
        August 22, 2017 07:53 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.