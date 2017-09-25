Idea of the Day German equities still poised to outperform in Europe

The German election may have had a muted impact on the markets even if failed to deliver Angela Merkel the share of the vote that she had wanted, and the rise of the AfD Far Right party spooked some European political commentators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2017 11:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: The German election may have had a muted impact on the markets even if failed to deliver Angela Merkel the share of the vote that she had wanted, and the rise of the AfD Far Right party spooked some European political commentators. While we think that German politics are fundamentally stable and political commenters and the media are overplaying the difficulties Merkel faces in forming a 3-way coalition, we believe that these fears could be good news for German equities as it is currently weighing on the euro and pushing German bond yields lower.

While we think that the German political fears are overdone, we also believe that the market is using the backdrop of the German election as an excuse to sell the euro after its 15% increase so far this year, and positioning looks stretched to the upside according to the latest CFTC speculative futures positions data, as you can see in chart 1. When positioning look extreme, euro longs are close to their highest level for 10 years, it can be an indicator that a reversal is imminent.  

Chart 2 below shows the Deutsche Bank FX volatility index, which has risen to its highest level since April. Part of this increase is down to a pick-up in volatility in the euro this year, and due to the inverse correlation between the euro and the Dax, a weaker euro can be good news for the Dax.

How: We mentioned before that we believe that the Dax could start to play catch up with the Italian index, which has been the best performer in Europe this year. It did indeed start to outperform the FTSE MIB in early September, as you can see in chart 3. We expect the Dax to continue to outperform the FTSE MIB in the coming weeks due to the Dax’s sensitivity to the euro, and also because of the transferal of political risk from Germany to Italy. Italy is the next major Eurozone country to hold an election, and the rising support for the Far Right AfD suggests that populism in Europe is alive and well, which could embolden the anti-euro Five Star movement in the run up to the Italian election, which must take place by Q1 next year. 13,000 is the next key target on the upside for the Dax bulls.

Related tags: Germany 40 Euro EUR German election Idea of the day

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.