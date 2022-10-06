The US Dollar Index getting ready for Friday’s NFP!

The DXY is moving to the 50% retracement level of the September 28th highs to the lows of October 4th. Unless there is a surprise in the markets before then, DXY is likely to sit near these levels until the data is released.

October 6, 2022 8:27 PM
Jobs

Some investors and traders believe that the Fed may “pivot” and reduce the pace of rate hikes as soon as the November 2nd FOMC meeting.  According to the CME’s Fedwatch Tool, traders are 74% sure that the FOMC will hike rates by 75bps.  However, there is also 26% chance that the rate hike will only be 50bps.  The reasons for a possible pivot have been numerous, including BOJ intervention, BOE intervention, RBA pivot, and the National Bank of Poland pivot. Some traders believe that tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payroll data could be the key to the Fed’s next move.  Expectations are for the US economy to have added 265,000 jobs to the economy.  If the print is much lower than the expectation, chances are that stocks will move higher and the DXY will move lower (i.e. there is more of a chance of a Fed pivot, which is good for stocks).  However, it the print is much higher than expectations, chances are that stocks will move lower and the DXY will move higher (i.e. the Fed will feel more confident in its decision to hike rates aggressively).  See my colleague Matt Weller’s complete NFP preview here. 

What are Non-Farm Payrolls?

As such, the NFP release tomorrow could be one of extreme importance.  Often before an important event that could affect the markets, the US Dollar seems to revert to the mean.   That seems to be the case today as the DXY moves towards the middle of the range it has been in over the last 2 weeks.  The DXY has been trading higher since May 2021.  Since April 2022, it has moved aggressively higher in a channel from a low on March 31st at 97.60 to a high on September 28th at 114.78!  On September 26th, the US Dollar Index moved above top channel line, only to reverse 2 days later and move back inside.    The DXY then pulled back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of September 13th to the highs of September 28th near 110.05.

20221006 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is approached the 50% retracement from the highs of September 28th to the lows of October 4th near 112.42.  This is the middle of the recent range where price often gravitates to before a big event, or a reversion to the mean.  If price moves above the 50% level, the next resistance is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe at 112.97. Above there, price can move to the top trendline of the channel near 113.90, then the recent highs at 114.78.  However, if the DXY moves lower, the first support isn’t until the October 4th lows at 110.06.  Below there, price can fall to the bottom trendline of the channel near 109.25, then the lows of August 26th and September 13th, near 107.59.

20221006 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the US Non-Farm Payroll due out on Friday morning, the DXY is moving to the 50% retracement level of the September 28th highs to the lows of October 4th.  Unless there is a surprise in the markets before then, DXY is likely to sit near these levels until the data is released.  However, after the release, the next move for the US Dollar will be dependent on whether or not the market believes the Fed will pivot.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY NFP

Latest market news

View more
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
Today 02:31 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Sucked down the gurgler as US bond auctions flop
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
Yesterday 10:59 PM
S&P 500 outlook is starting to turn slightly negative
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Silver Outlook: Financial Asset Meets Green Agendas
Yesterday 12:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Quarry and various stones
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:31 AM
    UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Sucked down the gurgler as US bond auctions flop
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:55 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:59 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        S&P 500 outlook is starting to turn slightly negative
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.