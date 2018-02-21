Stock of the Day Glencore faces fork in the road

Glencore has posted its best annual results in years.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2018 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock of the Day: Glencore faces fork in the road

After a long-trailed return to financial health and stability, Glencore has posted its best annual results in years. The main question for investors is how it will deploy funds from operations that now amount to $11.46bn, up 49%. There’s no mystery about the reason for that cash pile. This is the most efficient and cost-conscious manifestation of Glencore ever, plus its key commodities rose some 30%-40% last year. Investors may fear that shades of the gung-ho Glencore of yore could return, particularly with CEO Ivan Glasenberg, who presided over its near collapse, still in control. But to give him his due he has stuck to leverage promises so far, declining to pass the highest possible amount of cash to investors. He has however found it less easy to resist deal-making. Even so, he appears to be aware of new limits. Most measures now rank Glencore’s market rating far lower than rivals like Rio, and BHP, to which it used to trade at a premium. So long as there is no repeat of the 2014-16 commodity price collapse, the chances of Glencore messing up again look low, though after a near 300% rise over three years, investors will run out of reasons to keep adding the stock if the group stagnates. Doing so would of course be out of character.

Thoughts on Glencore share price chart

When a chart is this simple, what’s the point of overcomplicating our view? The validated uptrend since late 2015 is as intact as one could hope for. The stock is pointing upwards after rebounding with the market earlier this month. It’s next upside target would be the six-year high at the end of January of 416.91p. In the event of failure as momentum verges on over-stretched, rising trend line support is likely. Any selling would also have to break support between 388p-358p to gain traction.

Related tags: Glencore Shares market

Latest market news

View more
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
December 30, 2024 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Glencore articles

Mining stock recovery remains distant
By:
Global author
November 22, 2019 10:44 AM
    Market Brief: The latest Kudlow bounce
    By:
    Global author
    November 15, 2019 09:33 AM
      Glencore’s cobalt drag will linger
      By:
      Global author
      August 7, 2019 08:02 AM
        Tariff war and domestic politics weigh on the FTSE
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 18, 2018 11:54 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.