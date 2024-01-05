S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report

US stocks are rising, recovering from initial losses after a hotter-than-expected NFP. 216K jobs were added in December, after a downwardly revised 173k in November. Average earnings rose to 4.1%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:01 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 37470

S&P futures +0.16% at 4701

Nasdaq futures +0.30% at 16334

In Europe

FTSE -0.55% at 7687

Dax -0.28% at 16558

  • NFP saw 216k jobs added vs 150k expected
  • Average earnings rose 4.1%
  • Apple falls further after Foxconn warning
  • Oil is on track for a weekly gain 

US NFP beat forecasts

US stocks are recovering after a lower open following a stronger-than-forecast non-farm payroll report, which raises doubts over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates this year.

The payroll report showed that 216k jobs were added in December after November’s job creation was downwardly revised to 173k from 199k. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, defying expectations of a rise to 3.8%, and the tight labor market also saw average earnings rise to 4.1%.

The data is strong enough for the market to dial back some of the rate cut bets that have been priced in, with the Fed likely to leave rights high longer, particularly given the upside surprise in wages, which will add to inflationary pressures.

The data supports the view that the market was ahead of the curve as far as rate cuts are concerned.

The swaps market is pricing in a 50/50 likelihood of a rate cut in March, down from 60% prior to the report and down from almost 100% in December.

The initial market reaction is as would be expected from a stronger report; with treasury yields up, the 10-year yield rose to 4.09%, pulling stocks lower, putting Stokes lower, and lifting the US dollar. However, the market has since reversed losses, with the 3 main indices heading higher.

Looking ahead, attention will now turn to ISM services PMI figures key, which are expected to E slightly to 52.6 from 52.7; however, this remains firmly above the 50 level, which separates expansion from contraction.

Factory order data is also expected, and economists are forecasting a rise of 2.1% MoM after a decline of 3.6% in October.

Stronger-than-expected data could see investors rein in Federal Reserve interest rate cuts further.

Corporate news

Apple is Falling for a fifth straight session as one of Apple's largest suppliers Foxconn warned of slowing demand. Foxconn anticipates an annual decline in Q1 revenue after weaker demand in the previous three months.

Tesla will be under the spotlight as the EV maker recalls 1.62 million vehicles in China, including models S, X, 3, and Y. The measures come after recalls by the EV maker in EU S in December.

Peloton is set to rise 3.8% on the open after announcing that it's partnering with TikTok to bring short-form fitness videos to the social media platform.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis

The S&P 500 fell to a low of 4660, before rising higher. The long lower wick points to little selling demand at the lower price. Buyers will need to rise above resistance at 4700 round number to extend gains towards 4745 and 4800. Failure to rise above 4700 could see sellers look to test 4660 again, with a break below here brining 4600 into focus.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises EUR/USD falls

The USD is rising and is on track for its largest weekly gain since May losses after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data has seen investors rein in Fed rate cut expectations.

EUR/USD is falling after German retail sales tumbled 2.5% in December despite eurozone inflation rising to 2.9% from 2.4 3. The increase in inflation cast doubts over market expectations for a March rate cut from the ECB.

GBP/USD Is falling amid a stronger USD and after two days of gains amid a quiet economic calendar. The power is set to full across the week after three consecutive weekly gains. 

Oil rises across the week

Oil prices are rising over 1% and are set to gain over 2% across the week amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is preparing to visit the region in an attempt to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from broadening out in the region.

News that Maersk will divert all vessels away from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future is keeping the focus on the Middle East, and the risk premium on oil.

WTI crude trades +1.85% at $73.65

Brent trades +1.45% at $78.50

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD SPX 500 Oil

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Today 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Today 03:09 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Today 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
Yesterday 06:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX holds steady after jobs data Apple falls further
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:35 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 3, 2024 02:17 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed rally runs out of steam
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 20, 2023 02:39 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise as rate cut optimism persists
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 19, 2023 02:08 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.