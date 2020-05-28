Sino Biopharmaceutical (1177.HK) Challenges Multi-Months High After Posting 1Q Result

Sino Biopharmaceutical (1177), a drug maker, announced that 1Q net income grew 0.6% on year to 862 million yuan on revenue of 6.22 billion yuan, up 0.2%. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 0.02 Hong Kong dollar per share.From a technical point of view, the stock has started itssince September 2019 on the daily chart. Currently, the stock posts aafter getting support from the rising trend line drawn from March low. The prices are expected to challenge the resistance level at HK$12.44 (the multi months reaction highs level) again.At this momentum,is essential to validate that prices would go for another trading zone. A close above HK$12.44 would signal a breakout current consolidation zone and enhance the bullish outlook. The stock could consider a measured move of range to HK$15.40.However, a break below HK$10.76 (the bottom of April 22) would break a return to HK$9.50 (multi reaction lows level)Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView