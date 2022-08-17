RBNZ Review Hawkish Orr strike fails to boost bird - NZDUSD

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has today raised the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3%. It is the RBNZ’s fourth straight 50bp hike in a row, in a tightening cycle that started back in October.

August 17, 2022 4:43 AM

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has today raised the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3%. It is the RBNZ’s fourth straight 50bp hike in a row, in a tightening cycle that started back in October.

The move was widely expected by economists. However, providing a hawkish surprise, the RBNZ’s OCR track was revised higher by 30bp to 3.7% by the end of the year. The terminal rate was revised higher to 4.10% vs 3.95% and the timing for the terminal rate to be reached, accelerated to Q2 2023 vs Q3 2022.

Throwing further hawkish fuel on the fire, the RBNZ added a new sentence to the statement's first paragraph that sums up the dilemma the back is faced with “Core consumer price inflation remains too high and labour resources remain scarce.”

The statement noted that inflation pressures had broadened, and measures of core inflation have increased. As a result, inflation is not expected to return “to the Committee’s 1-3 percent target range by the middle of 2024,” vs mid 2023 previously. 

The RBNZ noted that higher interest rates were putting pressure on household spending and house prices which is of course what higher rates are expected to do.

“House prices have steadily dropped from high levels since November last year and are expected to keep falling over the coming year towards more sustainable levels.”

However, the RBNZ’s focus remains on inflation, and until the RBNZ sees firm evidence that inflation has turned lower, the RBNZ's rate hiking cycle will continue.

“Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until they are confident there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back within its 1-3 percent per annum target range. The Committee remains resolute in achieving the Monetary Policy Remit.”

Following the announcement, the NZD/USD rallied 40 pts from .6338/40 to .6383 before falling back to where it was going into the announcement.

There is a strong layer of medium-term support in the .6300/.6200c region, and we expect this level to hold if tested, looking for rotation higher to the June .6576 high.

NZDUSD Daily Chart 17th of August

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 17th ,2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: NZDUSD RBNZ Inflation Trading FOREX Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZDUSD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
By:
David Scutt
February 4, 2025 10:44 PM
    Uptrend
    NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 12:21 AM
      Bird flies after RBNZ hawkish hike - NZDUSD
      By:
      May 25, 2022 03:13 AM
        RBNZ preview and what comes next for the NZDUSD?
        By:
        May 24, 2022 07:02 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.