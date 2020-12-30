Pattern play Visa

Visa reaches a new record high.

Financial Analyst
December 30, 2020 10:55 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern play: Visa

Visa (V), the credit card company, broke out to the upside of a bullish pennant pattern that price has been consolidating within since early-November. The RSI is over 60 and broke out to the upside of a bearish channel. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are positioned in a bullish manner, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. The Fibonacci targets are roughly 228.00 and 233.00. If price pulls back then traders should look to the upper trendline of the pattern for support. If the upper trendline fails to hold price, then 204.00 would be the last line of support. If price falls below 204.00 it would be a bearish signal.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.