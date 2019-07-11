Oil to 63 on supply concerns

Oil is up a further 0.6% in early trade, adding to gains of 4.5% across the previous session. WTI has rallied over 5.5 % so far this week, closing above $60 per barrel for the first time since May.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 11, 2019 6:55 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil is up a further 0.6% in early trade, adding to gains of 4.5% across the previous session. WTI has rallied over 5.5 % so far this week, closing above $60 per barrel for the first time since May.

WTI is being supported by factors which are particular to this time of year, such as hurricanes and high petrol demand in addition to the going fundamental factors which have been underpinning oil over the past 6 months, lifting it over 30% higher since the start of the year.

Supply disruption and concerns over crude flows disruptions are keeping the price of oil elevated.

1. A potential hurricane forming on the Gulf coast has meant around a third of the Gulf of Mexico’s crude output has been temporarily cut. Major producers are shutting platforms and evacuating installations due to the storm. The restricted supply is boosting the price of oil.

2. Escalating tensions in the Middle East not just between the US and Iran as Trump threatens further sanctions on Tehran, but also between the UK and Iran. Iranian revolutionary guards attempted to seize a UK tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, no doubt a retaliation for the UK seizing a tanker full of Iranian oil off the coast of Gibraltar last week. Increased tensions are raising fears that crude flows could get disrupted.

3. A fourth weekly draw in US stockpiles is also lifting oil. The EIA reported that US stockpiles fell by 9.5 million barrels last week to the lowest in 3 months. This stockpile draw comes as the OPEC plus group agree to extend the current output cut.

4. Fed Chair Jay Powell preparing to cut interest rates offers a double whammy of support for oil. Firstly, the weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies boosting its demand. Additionally, the Fed offering to support the US economy should keep demand underpinned.

This is a bullish environment for oil. Supply fears are underpinning the price whilst demand concerns take a back seat.

Levels to watch:
 WTI is back above the significant resistance level $60. Further resistance can be seen at $61, prior to $62.80  and on to $63.80. On the downside a break through resistance at $60 could open the door to $59.50 and $58.20.



Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.