Oil Slips On Growing Concerns Over Global Downturn

Oil slips on growing demand concerns.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 4, 2019 12:34 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil slipped lower on Thursday following a smaller than forecast drawdown and on rising concerns over the health of the global economy. Following an almost 2% rally in the previous session, investors were questioning their earlier bullishness. 

EIA reported weekly declines of 1.1 million in crude stocks, versus the 3 million draw down forecast and the 5 million barrels reported the previous day by the API.

US refineries consumed less oil crude than the previous week and 2% less than a year ago, despite summer being a traditionally strong season for demand. The most obvious reason for this is slowing demand in the US, which would tie into the weakening US economy story, particularly after data showed that US factory order slumped -0.7% in May.

Investors will now look towards the non-farm payroll data tomorrow for further clues over the health of the US economy. A weak reading could see the price of oil dip as it would further fuel concerns over future demand expectation.


Levels to watch:

We would look for a break above $57.50 to open the door to resistance at 58.30/40. Beyond this $59.45/50 would come into play. On the downside, the bears would need to break down support at $56.50 to progress to $56.00 and down back towards $53.40.



Related tags: Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
10 Best Forex Pairs To Trade in 2024
October 31, 2024 09:14 AM
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
Yesterday 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Yesterday 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_cans
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
By:
Matt Simpson
June 13, 2024 03:32 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 12, 2024 11:30 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil, Natural Gas Analysis: Positive Breakouts, Are They Sustainable?
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      June 11, 2024 01:19 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil surge lacks conviction, seeking reversal signal to initiate shorts
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 10, 2024 11:40 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.