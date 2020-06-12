OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD The slow claw back begins

The US job market still remains fragile and until it improves substantially, a full recovery in oil demand remains unlikely.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 12, 2020 2:07 PM
Oil drilling in sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Monday will be a key day for reopening across Europe: Not only will clothes, shoe retailers and other shops open across the UK for the first time in three months, but it will also theoretically be possible to travel on the Orient Express train all the way from London to Istanbul. Not that the actual train will operate, but as of Monday the countries on the route, including Belgium, France and Germany will open their borders, making it possible to travel across the continent by land.

Within Europe, road travel has returned to about 60% of its pre-corona levels, mostly inside each of the countries, but once the borders are fully open, the annual European migration to the southern coasts will begin, albeit likely at only 30%-40% of the intensity of previous years.

Source: EuroNews

This week there was a lot of exuberance in the oil market focused on OPEC’s decision to extend its output cuts and while the reduction will eventually make a difference in the oversupply of oil in the market, the real claw back in European demand will only properly start once the borders are open.

With holiday destinations being accessible, flights will also begin to pick up. For the moment, Gatwick Airport, the second largest of London’s five airports, has only four flights a day. Stanstead and Luton airports, numbers three and four, see only five to six departures per day. This will gradually start changing from next week, at first at a slow pace as airlines try and gauge how many travellers are willing to go back to flying while some health risks still remain. The UK’s two-week quarantine rule will slow down UK travellers, but with intensive pressure on the government from the travel industry, it is unclear how long that rule will remain in place.

OPEC panel meeting

The last OPEC+ production discussion on 6 June took place a few days later than initially planned because Saudi Arabia decided to do something about countries not complying with the agreed reductions. The ten non-OPEC members, which include Russia, pumped a combined 13.89 million barrels per day comprising 91% of their cuts, bringing OPEC+’s collective compliance to 85%. Of the OPEC members, most largely stuck to their cuts, but Iraq pumped 4.19 million bpd in May — some 600,000 bpd over its agreed limit. Nigeria, Angola and Gabon, as well as non-OPEC states Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, were also loose with their compliance with the quotas they agreed on. The upshot: those failing to meet their reduction quotas had to agree to make deeper cuts between July and September. From next Thursday a special OPEC-led panel will review the market every month and report to OPEC+ on the cooperation from member states. It remains to be seen how anybody, but most importantly Saudi Arabia, will make sure that the promises by non-compliant members are actually kept.

US domestic inventories should start declining over the next two weeks

This week’s rise in US petroleum stock levels should not have come as a surprise given that the large amounts of Saudi oil which have been shipped during the height of the supply war between Saudi Arabia and Russia are still being offloaded in the US. However, the process is now nearing its end and crude reserve levels should stabilising over the next couple of weeks. The API oil inventory reading on Tuesday and EIA petroleum reserve data due out on Wednesday should either show the last gains in the current set of increases or start showing a decline as domestic demand continues to pick up. The US job market still remains fragile and until it improves substantially, a full recovery in demand remains unlikely.

When

What

Why is it important

Mon 15 June 03.00

China Industrial production

Rose 3.9% in April, May increase expected at 5%

Tue 16 June 14.15

US May industrial production

Expect a significant recovery from April’s 11.25 decline

Tue 16 June 21.30

API weekly crude oil stocks

Last increase 8.4m

Wed 17 June n/a

OPEC monthly oil report

Summary of global supply and demand trends + OPEC member production updates

Wed 17 June 15.30

EIA crude oil stocks

Last increase 5.7m

Thu 18 June 18.30

US initial jobless claims to June 12

Gradual decline in weekly numbers

Fri 19 June 18.00

Baker Hughes US oil rig count

Fri 19 June 20.30

CFTC net oil positions

Last week hedge funds pulled out of their speculative positions

Related tags: Oil WTI Brent

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
July 19, 2024 01:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 18, 2024 01:12 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 18, 2024 10:00 AM
        Crude_oil_USD
        WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 12:48 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.