﻿

Nasdaq 100: Key levels to watch every 1,000 points

There are key levels of previous support and resistance to watch roughly every 1,000 points - see what they are!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 9, 2022 6:23 PM
Circuit board
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After just dodging a “bear market” intraday decline of -20% (at least so far) to start the year, the widely-followed Nasdaq 100 index (US Tech 100) has stabilized in choppy trade below 15,000 over the last week.

Fundamentally speaking, the big factor driving the tech-heavy index in recent weeks has been earnings. Looking at just the most heavily-weighted components of the index, we’ve seen earnings reports beating expectations at Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla, though these gains were partially offset by big misses from Meta and Netflix. Nvidia, with a 3.9% weighting in the index, is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, February 16th after the bell.

The other key fundamental driver to watch when trading the Nasdaq 100 is interest rates. As traders price in the potential for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, we’ve seen the yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury bond surge from under 1.40% at the start of Christmas week to approach 2.00% this week. As a reminder, rising yields increase the cost of capital for companies and make bonds a (slightly) more compelling alternative for investment funds than equities. While we doubt many traders are directly selling their shares in fast-growing tech behemoths like Apple and Amazon to buy a government bond yielding less than 2%, this shift nonetheless influences flows at the margin.

In any event, the Nasdaq 100 index is trading up by more than 1.5% on the day to regain its 200-day EMA and test the 15,000 area. Moving forward, there are key levels of previous support and resistance to watch roughly every 1,000 points:

  • 16,500: Major resistance near the all-time highs
  • 15,500: Previous-support-turned-resistance from December and January
  • 14,500: Previous support dating back to July, as well as this week’s low
  • 13,700: The year-to-date low

CI_NASDAQ100_LEVELS_TO_WATCH

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Short-term traders may want to mark these levels on their charts and use them as levels to frame trades around in the days and weeks to come (e.g. look for sell opportunities if the index rallies to 15,500, or buy if it breaks above, targeting the next level at 16,500, etc). By understanding the key signposts along the way, traders can keep their bearings and stay on track, even amidst market volatility.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Tech Stocks Nasdaq Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Update
Today 12:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Falter on War Fears
Today 04:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
Yesterday 12:00 PM
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
April 12, 2024 01:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
        tesla_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 2, 2023 01:47 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.