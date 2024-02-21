Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings

US stocks are heading for a weaker open as investors look cautiously ahead to the release of the minutes to the January FOMC meeting and to Nvidia earnings after the close. Investors will be looking to see whether the minutes push back on rate be expectations and whether Nvidia, the AI chipmaking giant can live up to the hype surrounding its stock and a future with AI.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:14 PM
united_states_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.18% at 38505

S&P futures -0.24% at 4965

Nasdaq futures -0.50% at 17450

In Europe

FTSE -0.93% at 7645

Dax 0.17% at 16930

  • Fed minutes could give more clarity on the rate outlook
  • Nvidia falls ahead of earnings
  • Oil falls on concerns of high rates for longer 

Nvidia & Fed minutes could impact sentiment

U.S. stocks are pointing to a slightly weaker open on Wednesday ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve January meeting and earnings from Nvidia, which could justify or not the hype around the 2024 AI rally. Both events have the potential to impact sentiment and move the dial.

First up, investors will be observing to see whether the central bankers pour more cold water on rapid interest rate cut expectations in the minutes of last month's FOMC.

In the January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold at 5.25 to 5.5% and reiterated that policymakers expect to cut rates only three times this year. The market is considerably ahead of the curve regarding rate cuts, expecting 94 basis points worth of cuts before the end of the year.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve policymakers have pushed back on rate cut expectations, and investors will now look at the minutes for further clarity over one of the Fed's outlooks.

Corporate news

Nvidia is falling premarket ahead of the AI chipmaker's quarterly earnings, which are due after the market close. This could signal jitters as traders worry about the firm's expensive valuation. Expectations are EPS of $4.58 on revenue of $20.37 billion, up substantially from a year earlier.

Walgreens Boots drops 3% after the pharmacy fell out of the Dow Jones industrial Average Index, being replaced by Amazon after nearly three years on the blue chip index.

Palo Alto Networks have tumbled 23% after the cyber security firm reported current quarter guidance that missed forecasts as clients watch their expenditures.

Nasdaq 100  forecast – technical analysis

Nasdaq 100 is falling for a third straight day, falling below the multi-month rising trendline and 17550, the January high. Sellers will look to take out 17395, yesterday’s low, to extend losses towards 17000, the December high. Meanwhile, buyers will need to rise above 17730, the rising trendline resistance, and yesterday’s high to push back up to 17887 and fresh all time highs.

NASDAQ 100 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD is steady, GBP/USD rises

The USD is holding steady after five days of losses and as attention turns to the FOMC minutes.

EUR/USD is holding steady after five days of gains as investors look ahead to eurozone consumer confidence data, which is due shortly and expected to show that sentiment improved slightly to -15.6 from -16.1 in February. Stronger than expected consumer morale could improve the consumption outlook for the region.

GBP/USD is edging higher after the UK government budget surplus reached a record high of £16.7 billion in January. Stronger receipts from VAT, personal and corporation tax, and lower interest cost payments mean that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has potentially more wiggle room for tax cuts in the March budget.

Oil falls on worries over high rates for longer.

Oil prices are falling over 1.5% lower on Wednesday amid growing expectations that any interest rate cuts in the US will take longer than initially expected. High-interest rates for longer weigh on the demand outlook for oil. The minutes of the Fed meeting are due later and should offer further clues about the timing of interest rate cuts.

As diplomacy in the Middle East is struggling to make advances, Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea have continued to affect the shipping route.

Oil markets trade in backwardation whereby there is a premium or front month April Brent futures over the September contract, a sign of a tightly supplied market.

.

Related tags: US Open USD Oil Nvidia Corp Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:21 AM
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
Today 06:12 AM
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
Today 12:21 AM
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2024 01:53 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast :SPX flat ahead of a busy week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 29, 2024 02:13 PM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 26, 2024 02:14 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.