Mergers and acquisitions dominate FTSE trading

The FTSE is powering ahead this morning on merger and takeover news, shrugging off a weak session in Asia where the start of the Sino-US trade talks in Shanghai dominated trading sentiment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 29, 2019 5:00 AM
Just Eat shares rallied more than 23% as news broke that Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com plans to take over the company in order to create a food delivery business large enough to challenge Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo. The second big mover is the London Stock Exchange itself after it announced plans to take over Thompson Reuters owned Refinitiv and to finance the acquisition with the issue of new shares.

Sterling slides as new Cabinet shoots first warning shots at EU

The pound is sliding again as Boris Johnson's newly minted Cabinet is beginning to jostle with the EU over Brexit. Sterling dipped 0.36% against the dollar after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the EU it had to change its position if it wanted to avoid a no-deal Brexit. The pound is also down 0.30% against the euro.

The next big focal point for the currency market will be the Fed’s rate settling policy meeting Tuesday. With a rate cut as good as a foregone conclusion, the big question is whether this will also herald the start of a series of rate cuts in the latter part of this year or whether the relatively strong state of the US economy will prevent the Fed from any other immediate rate decisions.

Economic Calendar

