Lagarde comments, poor UK PMIs give EUR/GBP a lift

Hawkish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and weaker PMI data from the UK have helped push EUR/GBP back towards recent highs.

May 24, 2022 4:10 PM
multiple currencies

Yesterday, Christine Lagarde’s blog regarding monetary policy normalization in the Euro Area gave the Euro a lift. In summary, she discussed how she expects the ECB to end asset purchases early in Q3, with the first rate lift-off at the July meeting.  She also noted that based on the current outlook, the ECB expects to exit negative interest rates by the end of third quarter.  These comments, along with a strong than expected German Ifo helped lift the Euro.

Everything you need to know about the ECB

Today, flash S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing and Services PMIs for May were released. Individual country PMIs in the EU were mixed, with the headline EU PMI Manufacturing, Services, and Composite prints slightly worse than expected.  However, the UK data was much worse.  The Manufacturing PMI dipped to 54.9 vs 55.3 expected and 55.5 in April.  However, the Services PMI was much weaker at 51.8 vs an expectation of 57 and a reading of 57.7 in April.  This dropped the Composite PMI to 51.8 vs 55 expected and 58.2 in April.

What are economic indicators?

Taken together, these two events have helped EUR/GBP push higher, moving from Monday’s low of 0.8433 to today’s high of 0.8585. On a daily timeframe, the pair had been moving lower in an orderly channel since April 2021 from a high of 0.8719 to a low of 0.8203.  On May the 5th, the BOE hiked rates by 25bps, as expected, but noted that global inflationary pressures have intensified, which caused the central bank to lower its growth forecasts.  This sent GBP lower, and EUR/GBP higher, pushing the pair above the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel near 0.8480.  Price pulled back to test the top trendline, however support held at the 50 Day and 200 Day Moving Averages near 0.8406 and 0.8442, respectively, and EUR/GBP continued higher.

  20220524 eurgbp daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/GBP now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, not only did price hold the 50- and 200- Day Moving Averages on the recent pullback,  but it also held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of April 14th to the highs of May 12th, at 0.8390!  First resistance is at the highs of May 12th near 0.8619.  Above there is a confluence of horizontal resistance at 0.8658 and 0.8670.  Further resistance is at the highs from April 2021 at 0.8719.  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, an indication that price may be ready to pull back.  First support is at the top trendline of the longer-term channel near 0.8465 then the lows from May 23rd at 0.8433.  The 200 Day Moving Average crosses between those 2 prices at 0.8442. If price continues to move lower, next support is the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.8406 (see daily timeframe) and the previously mentioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8390.

20220524 eurgbp 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Hawkish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and weaker PMI data from the UK have helped push EUR/GBP back towards recent highs.  Could it continue?  If price breaks above 0.8619, the pair has room to run.  Watch for additional comments from both ECB and BOE members on what could be expected at their respective Monetary Policy meetings.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR GBP Lagarde PMI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.