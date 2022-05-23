Christine Lagarde gives a boost to EUR/USD

With Christine Lagarde laying the groundwork for upcoming ECB rate hikes, EUR/USD has continued its recent bid higher.

May 23, 2022 7:56 PM

Over the weekend, ECB President Christine Lagarde blogged about monetary policy in the Euro Area.  The usually dovish-leaning Lagarde summarized her opinion by noting that because the inflation outlook has shifted notably upward, she expects net purchases under the Asset Purchase Plan to end very early in the third quarter (to be announced at the June ECB meeting?). She added that this would allow the ECB to lift rates at the July meeting and likely to exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter (September meeting?).  After that, the ECB would bring interest rates in line with a neutral rate based on the medium-term outlook of inflation.  In addition to Christine Lagarde’s comments, the German Ifo Business Climate for May released today was better than expected at 93, vs 91.4 expected and 91.9 in April.  The current conditions component was much stronger at 99.5 vs 97.3 prior while the expectations component was similar at 86.9 vs 86.8 in April.    

On a daily timeframe, EUR/USD had been trading lower in an orderly downward sloping channel since May 2021, when the pair reached a higher of 1.2262.  However, on April 22nd, EUR/USD broke aggressively below the bottom trendline of the channel, near 1.0753, and fell within 9 pips of the 2017 lows at 1.0340 on May 13th.  Notice that the RSI was diverging with price as EUR/USD tested the 2017 lows, a sign that the pair may have been ready to move higher.  Since then, the pair has bounced and is currently retesting the bottom trendline of the long-term channel.

20220523 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has broken above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of March 31st to the lows of May 13th at 1.0668 and is testing horizontal resistance, the bottom, downward sloping trendline of the long-term channel, and the psychological round number resistance at 1.0700.  Above there, price can run to a confluence of resistance between the April 14th lows at 1.0757 and the 50% retracement from the above-mentioned timeframe at 1.0766.  The next level of resistance is the 50 Day Moving Average near 1.0772.  However, notice on the shorter timeframe that the RSI is in overbought territory, an indication price may be ready to pullback.  Horizontal support sits below at 1.0683 and 1.0506.  Below there, price can fall to the May 13th lows of 1.0349.

20220523 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With Christine Lagarde laying the groundwork for upcoming ECB rate hikes, EUR/USD has continued its recent bid higher.  Throw in the better than expected German Ifo, and EUR/USD has rallied over 100 pips on the day.  Can it continue?  It will if the pair can break through 1.0700 and the RSI on the 240-minute timeframe can unwind into neutral territory!

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.