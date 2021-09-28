Its election day in Japan what it means for USDJPY and the Nikkei

With just two trading days left to go, September has lived up to its reputation of being the weakest month of the year for U.S. equities buffered by a series of volatility triggers.

September 28, 2021 11:15 PM
Japanese Flag
Lost in the noise, one of the more positive stories for markets in recent months comes to its conclusion this afternoon as the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan votes for a successor to replace Yoshihide Suga as the LDP leader and by extension, the new Prime Minister of Japan. 


Polls are neck and neck between the three primary candidates, Taro Kono, Sanae Takaichi, and Fumio Kishida. All three have promised to put together a stimulus package to help regain the growth momentum in an economy struck by the third wave of Covid during July and August. 

Taro Kono is the favorite contender amongst the Japanese public. However, his left-leaning views on social issues and his opposition to nuclear power put him offside with the party's conservative elders. 

If elected, hard-line conservative Sanae Takaichi would become Japan's first female Prime Minister. Her policies around fiscal expansion and monetary easing are the most aggressive of the three leading contenders and would be the most beneficial for USDJPY and the Nikkei. 

The third genuine contender is Fumio Kishida. Kishida is a moderate, and although he has received only modest support in the polls, he is viewed as the safest choice by party members.

After breaking above trend channel resistance at 110.10 noted last week, USDJPY has since rallied strongly to make a new cycle high this morning at 111.68. 

Aside from the technical drivers mentioned above, the rally has been aided by higher U.S. yields and rising energy prices as Japan is totally reliant on energy imports. 

From here, a break and daily close above 111.66ish would open the way for USDJPY to test the next resistance zone at 112.20/40 before a move towards medium-term resistance 114.50ish. Stops on long positions should be raised to 110.70. 

USDJPY Daily Chart

In our last article on the Nikkei, after a good surge higher it was suggested to take profit on Nikkei long positions and look to rebuy dips. "After the Nikkei futures almost reached the 30715 high/target yesterday, the market is displaying signs of being overbought in the short term. As such, we would consider closing longs here and look to rebuy the Nikkei into weakness in coming weeks." 

The Nikkei appears to be tracing out Wave c of a three-wave pullback that targets a move back into the 30,000/28,000 support region. Should signs of basing emerge within this support region, long Nikkei positions should again be considered. 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 29, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Indices JPY Nikkei Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.