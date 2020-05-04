The US Dollar is bounding higher in risk off trade as US -China tensions rise. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo reiterated President Trump’s efforts to pin the blame of coronavirus on China. Fears of a second chapter to the trade war are being stoked after Trump threatened more trade tariffs.

GBP/USD: Levels to watch

GBP/USD is -0.5% as it tests it 50 sma on 4 hr chart at $1.2430. A meaningful move below this level could see more bears jump in.

Immediate support can be seen at $1.2405 (today’s low) prior to $1.23 low 24th April.

Immediate resistance can be seen at $1.2486 (today’s high) prior to $1.2648 (high 30th April)