EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 ahead of manufacturing data & Fed Chair Powell’s speech. Oil falls after OPEC+ underwhelmed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 8:59 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 ahead of manufacturing data & Fed Chair Powell’s speech 

  • Eurozone inflation cooled to 2.4% 
  • US ISM manufacturing PMI & Fed Powell in focus 
  • EUR/USD attempts to rise above 1.09 

EUR USD is recovering back above 1.09 after losses in the previous session. 

The euro came under pressure after euro zone inflation cooled by more than expected to 2.4% YoY, down from 2.9% in October, fueling expectations that the ECB will start to cut interest rates sooner rather than later.  

Despite recent comments from ECB president Christine Lagarde, pushing back on rate cut expectations, the market is now pricing in a full 25 basis point rate count by April next year. 

Attention now turns to eurozone manufacturing PMI figures, which are expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 43.8, up marginally from 43.1 but still well below the key 50 level, which separates expansion from contraction. 

Several ECB speakers will also be in focus. The market will be listening closely for their take on the future path for interest rates as inflation falls within reach of the central bank's 2% target. 

The U.S. dollar is inching lower after rising yesterday but is still on track to book steep losses across the month of November, marking its worst monthly decline since the start of the year. The USD has dropped on bets that the Federal Reserve will start to cut rates soon. 

Data yesterday showed that personal spending grew at a slower pace, and inflation cooled, in line with expectations, easing to 3.5% YoY, down from 3.7%. The market is pricing in a 90% probability that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at the December meeting and is now pricing in a 42% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in April. This is up from 27% last. 

Attention will now turn to comments by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powel, who could try to dampen down expectations of a rate cut next year and reiterate the Federal Reserve stance that rates need to stay higher for longer. Earlier in the week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller adopted a more dovish tone, hinting at rate cuts next year. 

Prior to Federal Reserve Powell’s speech, attention will be on ISM manufacturing data, which is expected to show a slower pace of contraction at 47.6 in November up from 46.7 in October. 

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis 

After falling below 1.09, EUR/USD is attempting to rebound higher. The price found support on the rising trendline dating back to early October. A sustained move below 1.09 brings 1.0850, last week’s low, into focus ahead of the 200 sma at 1.0820. 

Any recovery would look to rise above 1.0965, last week’s high, ahead of 1.1020, the November high. A rise above here creates a higher high. 

eur/usd forecast chart

 

Oil struggles after OPEC+ underwhelms 

  • OPEC+ cuts were below what the market had been pricing in 
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell in focus 
  • Oil failed to close above the 200 sma 

Oil prices are falling for a second straight day, extending losses from the previous session after OPEC+ underwhelmed. 

OPEC+ agreed to deepen the current production cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day by an additional 900,000, taking the total to over 2 million barrels per day. However, this left traders disappointed as they had been pricing larger additional cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day. 

Once the market gets over the initial disappointment, these measures could be sufficient to keep the price supported above the November low. Attention is now likely to shift back to the demand picture and the likelihood of the US economy achieving a soft landing as well as the struggling recovery in China. 

The other point to bear mind here is that it appears that the OPEC+ production cuts are voluntary and not part of an OPEC+ agreement, which draws attention to strains within the group and raises doubts over whether the pledge will just be on paper rather than the supply actually being removed from the market. 

Looking ahead, attention will be on Federal Reserve Jerome Powell and any comments on the outlook for the US economy as well as the future path for interest rates, which could affect the demand picture. 

Oil forecast – technical analysis 

Oil failed again to close above the 200 sma, and continues to struggle around 76.00.  

A break below support at 74.00, last week’s low, opens the door to 72.40, the November low. A break below her creates a lower low. 

Any recovery needs to see a close over the 200 sma at 78.20 to test the weekly high, just below 80.00. 

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Nonfarm payroll, ISM, BOC and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead – Dec 1, 2023
Today 06:08 AM
EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, AUD JPY: Softer US dollar has the Aussie looking constructive against the crosses
Today 05:43 AM
AUD monthly wrap: December 2023
Today 03:59 AM
Gold on a sec… gold just posted its highest monthly close on record
Today 01:16 AM
Dow makes all-time high in hopes of spring rate cuts
Yesterday 08:45 PM
Skims IPO: Everything you need to know about Skims
Yesterday 05:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Oil extraction
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:35 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 29, 2023 09:41 AM
      germany_03
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 28, 2023 08:36 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 27, 2023 08:46 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.