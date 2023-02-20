European Open: EUR/USD set to reclaim 1.0800?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 20, 2023 5:06 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 5.8 points (0.08%) and currently trades at 7,352.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 7.74 points (0.03%) and currently trades at 27,521.46
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 167.35 points (0.81%) and currently trades at 20,887.16
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 128.93 points (0.96%) and currently trades at 13,530.69

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 32 points (0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 8,036.36
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 19 points (0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,293.92
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 71 points (0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,553.00

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -5 points (-0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down 0 points (0%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 9.75 points (0.08%)

 

20230220futuresCI

20230220futuresFX

 

  • Trading volumes are expected to be lower after lunch due to the US and Canada having public holidays
  • Geopolitical tensions were on the rise as North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast
  • The PBOC kept their LPR (loan prime rate) unchanged at 3.65%
  • The US dollar handed back most of its weekly gains on Friday ahead of the 3-day weekend, which saw a bullish hammer form on EUR/USD and gold daily charts
  • There may be some mean reversion (against the US dollar) heading into Wednesday’s FOMC minutes
  • A bullish engulfing week formed on copper futures, which suggests an important swing low has formed just below $4.00
  • Oil prices and US stocks were lower on Friday as export prices rose 0.8% m/m – wel; above the -0.2% expected
  • German producer prices are in focus at 07:00 GMT, although no top-tier economic data is scheduled for today

 

EUR/USD daily chart

20230220eurussdCI

On Friday the euro tried (but failed) to close below the ‘pandemic low’, instead closing the day with a bullish hammer candle. It also closed back above the 50-day EMA and has continued to hold above it during Asian trade. Given the fact the US is on a public holiday and data is light, we see the potential for range trading – which means bulls may be tempted to enter around the range lows and see if it can get back up to 1.800.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230220calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.