European markets have a mixed start to the day

European bourses are having a mixed start to the day with the FTSE and the DAX a touch lower but French markets slightly stronger as they chew over the European Central Bank’s decision Thursday to keep interest rates steady until the middle of next year.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 15, 2018 5:30 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses are having a mixed start to the day with the FTSE and the DAX a touch lower but French markets slightly stronger as they chew over the European Central Bank’s decision Thursday to keep interest rates steady until the middle of next year.  

Trump approves China tariffs

The US took its trade argument with China to another level last night when President Trump approved tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal the approval followed a 90-minute meeting of senior White House and national-security officials and senior representatives of the Treasury and the Commerce Department. The US is expected to publish the list of affected goods later Friday which are likely to be very similar to the ones published in early April.

Asian investors are already bracing themselves for the fallout which could potentially spread from metals producers onto other industries such as car makers. The Shanghai Composite Index fell to its lowest level in 20 months.

Tesco grows sales

If Tesco is anything to go by the UK high street is recovering from a slump in sales earlier this year. The supermarket chain, which accounts for almost 28% of the UK’s supermarket trade, said its like-for-like sales increased 2.1% in the 13 weeks to 26 May. The company’s sales have been rising for 10 consecutive quarters partially helped by the purchase of food wholesaler Booker last year which owns the Premier, Budgens and Londis store brands .

Euro in a large selloff after ECB comments

The euro was headed for its worst weekly loss in nearly two years after the ECB surprised the market by indicating that it would keep interest rates at record lows into at least mid-2019, even as it pledged to end its massive bond purchase scheme by the end of this year. The common currency slipped to $1.1589 further pressured by a bounce in the US economy indicated by strong retail sales data and optimistic comments from the Fed.

The pound is also beginning to weaken against the greenback, down 0.09% ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting Thursday next week.


Related tags: Trump Euro Dollar UK 100 ECB Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.