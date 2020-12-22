Earnings play Cintas

Downside breakout from a short-term bearish channel.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2020 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings play: Cintas

On Tuesday, before market, Cintas (CTAS), a designer and manufacturer of corporate uniforms, reported second quarter EPS of $2.62, up from $2.27 last year on revenue of $1.8 billion, in line with the year before.

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, Cintas' stock price broke out to the downside of a short-term bearish channel after price gapped down at the open. The RSI is below 40 and pointing downward. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are arranged in a bullish manner, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. If the 20-day SMA crosses to the downside of the 50-day SMA, it would be a bearish signal. Price will likely break below 335.00 and continue falling towards 316.00. If price finds support at 316.00, it could consolidate and attempt to bounce. However, if price fails to find support at 316.00, it could slip further. On the other hand, if price gets above the lower trendline of the pattern then it could attempt to reach for the record high of approximately 369.00. If price can manage to get over 369.00, then its first Fibonacci target would be 385.00.    


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.