Dow tests crisis defence line

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tests a key long-term key indicator. If it breaks, volatility could increase

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2018 9:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are testing a key long-term moving average again, with added significance from the market’s rising sense of crisis.

Crisis defence

The 200-day moving average (200-day MA) is a popular trending indicator with traders as it offers an objective way to orient activity relative to validated sentiment. The assumption is that when a market crosses the threshold, negative sentiment can then be judged to be more ‘negative’ than the market was above. As per many common technical indications, as unscientific as they sound, there is clear evidence of a ‘feedback loop’ in terms of market reactions to the 200-day average. Such reactions increase the probability of volatility when prices get near the 200-day MA. As international trade tensions escalate, dragging U.S. industrials lower, the Dow future’s 200-day MA trend has added potency.

Last line

On a technical basis, the Dow future’s 200-day moving average is among factors that have supported the index future on four clear occasions this year during April and May. (Please note the chart below shows ‘continuous’ Dow Jones futures prices with data from various contracts combined to create an unbroken series). The ‘daily closing’ basis of activity around the 200-day MA is crucial. So far, this year, spikes through the moving average have not been sustained till the close of trade. The psychological significance of this is that pessimism was limited enough on those occasions to allow the market to bounce above the 200-day MA. Potentially, that avoided sharper falls in the immediate term.

Watch out

At the time of writing, the future, is trading narrowly below the 200-day moving average with under two hours of trade remaining on Wall Street. Note that the future’s latest attempt to best medium-term resistance between 24824-24991 failed earlier in the month, albeit prices peaked well above the range on 11th June at 25400. Rising trend line support broke last week. (That line originated in early 2016 and has been validated several times since.) Price violated the trend during two earlier episodes of volatility this year, though price subsequently reclaimed the topside afterwards. Still, repeated breaks weaken the technical strength of the line. As the future skims its 200-day average, the only strongly corroborated support below is 23283. Any breach of the latter conjures a scenario of far deeper investor anxiety than Monday’s. It is not our base case. However, a close below the 200-day moving average would undoubtedly be a symbolic moment that produces real-world volatile effects.

Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.