Defense stocks: The so-simple-it’s-obvious trade that may be just getting started

Increased defense spending across the globe provides an obvious, but undoubtedly potent, tailwind for major defense companies, one that is likely to persist for years to come.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 7, 2022 4:49 PM
Rocket taking off on a bright day
First-level thinking vs. second-level thinking

Howard Marks, the co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management and author of “The Most Important Thing,” emphasizes the importance of what he calls “second-level thinking” when making trades. Rather than explicitly defining the term, Marks used the following examples in his 2015 note, “It’s Not Easy,” to show the difference between first-level thinking and second-level thinking:

  • ‘First-level thinking says, “It’s a good company; let’s buy the stock.”Second-level thinking says, “It’s a good company, but everyone thinks it’s a great company, and it’s not.So the stock’s overrated and overpriced; let’s sell.”
  • First-level thinking says, “The outlook calls for low growth and rising inflation.Let’s dump our stocks.”Second-level thinking says, “The outlook stinks, but everyone else is selling in panic.Buy!”
  • First-level thinking says, “I think the company’s earnings will fall; sell.”Second-level thinking says, “I think the company’s earnings will fall far less than people expect, and the pleasant surprise will lift the stock; buy.”’

In Marks’ words, “The bottom line is that first-level thinkers see what’s on the surface, react to it simplistically, and buy or sell on the basis of their reactions.”

While this framework obviously works for Mr. Marks – he’s a multi-billionaire investor after all! – it’s also true that simplistic first-level thinking can absolutely trounce more sophisticated second-level thinking in certain market environments.

We only have to go back to the emergence of the COVID pandemic in 2020 to see so-simple-it’s-obvious trades like Zoom Video (ZM) surging 700% in the first ten months of the year, primarily on the back of a thesis so straightforward that a preschooler would understand it: “People can’t see each other in person any more, so they will need to do more video chatting!”.

(Of course, ZM has since given back about 80% of its 2020 gains as countries have gotten a better grasp on the pandemic, so there’s certainly an argument that at least some second-level thinking could have protected traders from a huge loss!)

Why defense stocks may be entering a secular bull market

This long introduction brings us to the so-simple-it’s-obvious, first-level thinking trade that may be just getting started: Defense stocks. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has viscerally reminded countries across the globe of the importance of spending on defense and military equipment. To take one example, NATO collectively spent $1.1T on defense in 2021, with large countries like Canada, Germany, Italy, and Spain spending well below the mutually-agreed 2% minimal threshold:

Defense_spending_by_NATO_countries

Source: NATO, BofA Global Research

Notably, the US was spending as much as 7% of its GDP on defense during the Cold War, and though we all hope to avoid such a scenario in the future, it shows that there is historical scope for a dramatic increase for all these figures. At a minimum, it seems clear that NATO countries will almost certainly spend substantially more on defense in 2022 than they did in 2021, providing an obvious, but undoubtedly potent, tailwind for major defense companies, one that is likely to persist for years to come.

Defense stocks to watch in 2022 and beyond

Defense companies are heavily dependent on economies of scale and relationships with policymakers, so it’s logical to expect that the largest companies will be among the biggest beneficiaries of increased military spending. As my colleague Becca Cattlin noted in her article “Defence stocks to watch when geopolitical tensions rise”the biggest players in the space by revenues are Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).

As the charts below show, three of these four names have broken out to fresh record highs in the last week, with Boeing’s struggling airplane manufacturing business making it a notable laggard:

THREE_OF_THE_BIGGEST_DEFENSE_STOCKS_ARE_BREAKING_OUT

 

Source: TradingView, StoneX

With defense spending seemingly poised to surge in the coming quarters, regardless of when and how the Russia-Ukraine conflict comes to an end, traders will likely be looking to buy any dips in shares of LMT, RTX, and NOC in the coming months as long as they remain above their previous highs. For readers who would prefer to play the theme more generally without taking on idiosyncratic equity risk, the iShares US Aerospace and Defense ETF (ITA) holds more than 30 stocks in the sector, with nearly a 50% weighting in the above four names.

As Howard Marks has shown, “beating the market” with contrarian second-level thinking can be immensely profitable, but sometimes the simplest first-level thinking trades can be just as successful if you don’t overthink it!

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.