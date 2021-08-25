Dax underperforms as German business morale declines

German IFO business sentiment declined in August for the second straight. PMI data earlier in the week also surprised to the downside. The German economic recovery appears to be losing momentum. Can the Dax still break higher?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 25, 2021 7:13 AM
Germany flag
Dax underperforms on German business woes 

Recent data from Germany is pointing to rising concerns over the outlook and the economic rebound losing momentum.  

The latest German IFO index declined for a second straight month in August and by more than forecast to August to 99.4. This was below the 100.4 level forecast and down from 100.8 in July. Whilst the current assessment actually improved, IFO expectations saw the largest drop since the pandemic started. 

The data comes following softer than expected German manufacturing PMIs at the start of the week. Whilst both the German manufacturing and service sector expanded in August, the manufacturing PMI was the notable decline dropping to a 7 month low of 62.7 in August, down from 65.9 in July. Activity in the service sector slowed less ticking lower to 61.5, down from 61.8.  

So, what does this all mean? 

The figures suggests that the German economic recovery from the pandemic is starting to slow. Whilst the IFO numbers bode well for growth this quarter, the outlook for the coming quarter is weaker. The loss of momentum appears to be owing to rising concerns over the delta variant, and supply chain issues amid the ongoing global chip shortage. However recent floods in Germany and the uncertain political outlook could be adding to the deteriorating picture

Looking ahead any gains in the Dax could be capped by political uncertainty as attention shifts to the first German elections in 15 years without Chancellor Angela Merkel. The latest polls show that the SPD have overtaken Merkel’s CDU party for the first time in a decade and a half. 

Learn more about the Dax 

Where next for the Dax?  

The Dax’s rebound from the 50 sma has started to stall shy of 16000 for now. The index has been grinding higher across the year with the bullish trend intact, so it makes sense that we could see another test of 16000 soon. A break above this level would be a bullish signal and could boost the price to fresh all time highs. However, it is worth pointing out the bearish divergence on the RSI which suggests that momentum is slowing. 

On the downside side, the 50 sma has acted as a strong support across the year. A close below the 50 sma at 15675 would be significant and could open the door to 15000 the July low before sellers look towards the 200 sma at 14700. 



Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.