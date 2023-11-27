Crude oil analysis: WTI off lows as focus turns to OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil analysis: Investors await OPEC+ meeting on Nov 30. We expect rollover of Saudi and Russia cuts, which could help to support prices. WTI needs an interim higher high above $77.60-$78.50 to signal trend reversal after intense selling over the past several weeks.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:30 PM
Energy
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil analysis: Investors await OPEC+ meeting Nov 30
  • We expect rollover of Saudi and Russia cuts
  • WTI needs an interim higher high above $77.60-$78.50 to signal trend reversal

 

After a 5-week decline and a weak start to this week’s trading, crude oil prices were coming off their lows at the time of writing, recovering some of the 1.3% earlier decline. Oil prices will remain in focus after the OPEC+ last week decided to delay their meeting by three days as reports suggested that members could not agree on output levels. The group are now due to meet on the last day of this month on Thursday. Oil prices will be in for a volatile few days. Traders will be trying to predict what sort of action will be taken and the impact they will have on oil prices in the near-term outlook. Judging by the recovery of oil prices from their earlier lows on Monday, they are expecting the OPEC+ to extend curbs on supplies into 2024. The sharp declines over the past several weeks means investors have now priced in much of the negative influences related to the demand-side, with global data being poor for much of this year and US stockpiles rising sharply in recent weeks, all to suggest that demand is weaker than expected.

 

 

Crude oil analysis: It is all about OPEC+ meeting this week

 

Last week saw oil prices take a tumble after the OPEC and allies including Russia (AKA OPEC+) postponed a ministerial meeting by three days to November 30. Apparently, there are differences on production targets for African oil producers. It is clear that Saudi is dissatisfied with some of the other OPEC+ members who are not complying with the cuts. According to Reuters, those differences have now narrowed, with the group moving closer to a compromise. But while the group’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia seeks quota cuts, some of the other members are resisting, according to some reports. All told, I expected a breakthrough in the talks. Saudi Arabia is likely to roll over its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into next year, and Russia should likewise extend its own cuts, at least until the first quarter of 2024. If so, this should alleviate some of the selling pressure on oil prices moving forward.

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis

 

Crude oil prices have started to show some signs of bullishness on the lower time frame, but this hasn’t stopped the bears to defend key resistance levels. The bulls are still in need of seeing an interim higher high to provide a clear indication of a bottom. With key resistance coming in around the $77.60 to $78.50 range (see shaded area on the chart), WTI will need to climb above here to signal  change in the trend, especially as we also have both the 21 and 200-day moving averages converging within this zone too.

 

Crude oil analysis: WTI chart

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: WTI Crude Oil US Crude Oil Trade Ideas Energy

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks hover around a 3-month high at the start of a busy week
Today 02:07 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – Nov 27, 2023
Today 01:00 PM
Yuan rallies as domestic property sector declines continue
Today 10:39 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM
GBP/USD bulls eye move to 1.27: European open – Nov 27, 2023
Today 04:38 AM
Hang Seng, USD/CNH provide conflicting signals towards China’s economic outlook
Today 04:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

japan_03
USD/JPY bulls eye break of 150, Crude oil is flat for the year: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:58 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil steadies ahead of OPEC, US inflation in focus: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 24, 2023 01:16 AM
      Forex trading
      US dollar set to bounce? Crude oil bulls eye $80, ASX 200 bears eye 6950
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 23, 2023 10:03 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold falters around $2k, crude oil looks set for a pre-OPEC bounce: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 22, 2023 09:53 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.