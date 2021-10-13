Chip shortage bites Apple

The global chip shortage that first reached prominence in March after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal is again making headlines after reports the global chip shortage would impact production of Apple’s new iPhone 13.

October 13, 2021 2:26 AM

Apple forecast to make 90 million units of the iPhone 13 over the last three months of 2021 has slashed estimates by 10million units as the lead time between placing a semiconductor order and taking delivery has blown out to an average of 21.7 weeks, according to research by Susquehanna Financial group.

Chip makers have been unable to cope with a wave of demand unleashed after the Covid-19 pandemic for various reasons, including strong demand for laptops for homeworking and after automakers underestimated how quickly car sales would rebound.

The chip market is dominated by two Asian-based chip makers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics Co. In the meantime, as competitors seek to increase production, the chip shortage is expected to continue into the end of 2021

It's still unclear what the iPhone 13 shortage will mean for Apple's next quarter worth of sales. However, the market is erring on the side of caution, and Apple shares are trading -1.33% lower at $139.63 in late trading, after falling -0.91% earlier in the day.  

Apple's share price has now fallen over 10% from its $157.26 high of September, after testing horizontal support near $138.00. The fall is viewed as part of a correction rather than a change in trend. However, given this morning's news, the correction may yet test the 200-day moving average at $134.55 before the uptrend resumes.

Keeping in mind that a sustained move below the 200-day moving average would warn that a deeper correction towards $125.00 is underway.

 

Apple Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 13th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Apple Apple Inc

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Yesterday 05:22 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Yesterday 12:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2024 11:35 AM
    Research
    S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 13, 2024 02:00 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks drop ahead of busy week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 2, 2024 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.