China A50 Index: Bullish Bias above 15380

China A50 fell 1.8% on Monday as. Kweichow Moutai (600519), one of the heavy weight index stocks, reported that 3Q net income grew 6.7% on year to 11.2 billion yuan on revenue of 23.9 billion yuan, up 7.2%. The company dropped 4.2% after the release of its 3Q result.Investors should focus on the(vs 51.3 expected) and(vs 56.1 expected), which will be released on Saturday.From a technical point of view, the index remains holding above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages after breaking above its declining trend line drawn from July's top. The relative strength index is also supported by a rising trend line drawn from February.Bullish readers could set, while resistance levels would be located at 16485 and 17550.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView