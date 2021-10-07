China A50 basing ?

Contrary to moves in other key global indices, September proved to be a good month for the China A50 as it finished up 4.50%. This may come as a surprise given the turmoil caused by China property developer, Evergrande.

October 7, 2021 3:33 AM
China flag

However, Evergrande is not part of the China A50 index and the spill over was modest compared to moves elsewhere.

This is because the Real Estate, Construction, and Materials sectors in the China A50 most closely linked to Evergrande account for a combined ~3% weighting in the China A50 index.

Furthermore the interest rate-sensitive sectors of Food, Beverage and Alcohol, Banks, Insurance, and Financial Services that account for ~64% of the index likely benefitted from an easing in policy into month-end.

As mainland China traders return from the Golden Week holiday tomorrow challenges remain for the China A50.

These included the Chinese government's regulatory reset in recent months across several sectors, including technology, education and data privacy.

As well as production cuts to comply with energy intensity targets, slower property activity, and near-term funding pressures for property developers that will remain a significant drag on growth.

Turning to the charts, the decline from the February 20688 high to the late August 14516 low appears to be a correction after the China A50's strong run higher in the two years beforehand.

Despite the Evergrande turmoil, the China A50 tested and held the August 14516 low, providing preliminary evidence of basing.

Should the index break above trendline resistance at 15650 (coming for the 20688 high) and the September 15715 high, it would be an initial indication the correction is complete, and the index can rally towards resistance, formerly support at 16,500/17,000.

Until this occurs, a retest and break of the 14516 low remain possible. 


China A50 Daily Chart 7th of October


 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 7th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation


 

Related tags: China A50 China 50 A50 Stock Index Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China A50 articles

asia_04
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
By:
David Scutt
June 5, 2024 03:54 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 18, 2024 07:04 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.