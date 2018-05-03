Chart of the day Potential imminent bullish breakout in DAX

Watch the 12850 medium-term upside trigger level on the DAX (Germany 30 Index)

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2018 3:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Germany 30 Index (Thurs, 03 May)



Key technical elements

  • After a 3-month choppy sideways movement since its 11900/800 major support in place since 06 Feb 2016, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a strong up move yesterday, 02 May after a minor pull-back seen last week to print a low of 12311 on 25 Apr 2018.
  • The daily RSI oscillator continues to inch higher above its 55% support and it has not reached an extreme overbought level of 85% that was last seen in early Nov 2017 before the Index hit an all-time high of 13600 on 23 Jan 2018. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The index is now hovering right below the upper limit of the 12750/850 medium-term upside trigger level which is defined by the former range support from 15 Nov 2017/02 Jan 2018 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline seen from its 23 Jan 2018 all-time high to 06 Feb 2018 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now approaching an extreme overbought level of 98% which highlights the risk of a minor pull-back in price action at juncture after yesterday’s steep up move. The intermediate support to watch will be at 12700 (the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep up move from 01 May low to yesterday, 02 May high of 12829 & the former swing high of 05 Feb 2018).
  • Key short-term support rests at 12620 (the former minor range resistance from 18 Apr to 02 May 2018 & close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 04 Apr low to 02 May 2018 high).
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at 13020 which is defined by the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018 low and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from the minor swing low of 25 Apr 2018 to 30 Apr 2018 high projected from 01 May 2018 minor swing low of 12490

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 12700

Pivot (key support): 12620

Resistances: 12850 & 13020

Next support: 12490

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 12620 key short-term pivotal support holds and a clear break above 12850 (an hourly close above it) is likely to see another round of potential impulsive upleg to target the next resistance at 13020 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 12620 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 01 May 2018 minor swing low area of 12490.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



Related tags: Germany 40 Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.