Can EURUSD finally break 110 hurdle

The EUR/USD burst higher at the European open this morning and threatened to finally break higher. However, the momentum faded somewhat...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2019 9:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After closing lower in each of the past two days, when the 1.10 handle proved too strong a hurdle for the bulls, the EUR/USD burst higher at the European open this morning and threatened to finally break higher. However, the momentum faded somewhat, with the bulls reluctant to go out all guns blazing amid ongoing concerns over a no-deal Brexit, as well as soft data in the Eurozone.

But we continue to expect the shared currency may be able to advance and finally break that 1.10 hurdle at the umpteenth time of asking. This is because the yield spread between German and US bonds has widened, as we reported previously. The yield spread has widened thanks mainly to the recent soft patch in US data and the Fed becoming increasingly dovish, rather than a rise for German yields.

With most major central banks cutting interest rates and in the case of the ECB re-starting QE, the pressure has been growing on the Fed to become more aggressive in its rate cuts — not least by President Donald Trump. Well, at a speech yesterday, the Fed’s Chair Jay Powell said the central bank will resume short-term US Treasury bond purchases soon in order to expand its balance sheet. It hopes to prevent a repeat of the recent disruption in repo markets. Some were quick to call it QE4, but Powell denied it was another round of QE programme, because it was intended, he said, to facilitate short-term lending rather than to stimulate the economy. Nevertheless, US bond yields fell on the back of the announcement, although they have bounced back a little today as stock markets rose on US-China trade deal hopes.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD still resides within its bearish channel, is holding well below the 200-day average and key short-term resistance at 1.1000. So, the bears are still clinging on. But a close above the 1.10 will probably end the near term bearish bias. In that case we could see a nice short squeeze towards and possibly beyond the recent high at 1.1110. However, all bets are off if price breaks and holds below short-term support at 1.0945.

Source: Trading View and City Index.

Related tags: Forex Euro

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Today 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: The Australian dollar trading poorly despite macro tailwinds
Yesterday 11:26 PM
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:17 PM
Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 06:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 22, 2024 12:30 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2024 01:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.