Cable reigns supreme

GBP/USD posts largest pip gain of the week against its major pairs: Charts

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2020 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the GBP and JPY. 

On Monday, no major economic data is expected to be released.                            

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD. In Europe, September Consumer Price Index was released at +0.1%, as expected, vs -0.4% in August. The last phase of Brexit talks should end today. Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Von Der Leyen will hold talk on next steps tomorrow.

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs.


Here is a review of key economic data over the past week:

On the jobs front, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls dropped to 661K on month in September (859K expected), from a revised 1,489K in August. The Unemployment Rate declined to 7.9% on month in September (8.2% expected), from 8.4% in August. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 837K for the week ending September 26th (850K expected), from a revised 873K in the week before. Continuing Claims dropped to 11,767K for the week ending September 19th (12,200K expected), from a revised 12,747K in the prior week. Finally, Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change rose to 749K on month in September (649K expected), from a revised 481K in August.

Regarding sentiment, The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 80.4 on month in the September final reading (79.0 expected), from 78.9 in the September preliminary reading. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index spiked to 101.8 on month in September (90.0 expected), from a revised 86.3 in August. 

Looking at consumers, Personal Income slipped 2.7% on month in August (-2.5% expected), compared to a revised +0.5% in July. Personal Spending rose 1.0% on month in August (+0.8% expected), compared to a revised +1.5% in July.

On the housing data front, The Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications dropped 4.8% for the week ending September 25th, compared to +6.8% in the week before. Pending Home Sales surged 8.8% on month in August (+3.1% expected), compared to +5.9% in July.

Factory Orders rose 0.7% on month in August (+0.9% expected), compared to a revised +6.5% in July. Durable Goods Orders increased 0.5% on month in the August final reading (+0.4% expected), compared to +0.4% in the August preliminary reading. Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly declined to 53.2 on month in the September final reading (53.5 expected), from 53.5 in the September preliminary reading. Construction Spending increased 1.4% on month in August (+0.7% expected), compared to a revised +0.7% in July. Wholesale Inventories unexpectedly rose 0.5% on month in the August preliminary reading (-0.1% expected), compared to a revised -0.1% in the July final reading.

U.S. GDP rose to -31.4% on quarter in the second quarter third reading (-31.7% expected), from -31.7% in the second quarter second reading. 

The GBP/USD posted the largest weekly gain of 197 pips. Key resistance remains in play at the 1.2985 level. The bias remains bearish on a daily chart until 1.2985 is broken to the downside. 



 
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



The worst performing pair of the week was the USD/CHF declining 82 pips WoW. The pair is struggling to maintain support at the 0.9185 breakout level. A break above 0.93 resistance would set a path towards a target of 0.9375 on the rebound. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Have a great weekend.
Related tags: GBP Forex CHF USD

Latest market news

View more
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Today 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 8, 2025 09:37 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 19, 2024 10:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.