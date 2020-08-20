ASML Holdings Consolidate before Next Rally

ASML Holdings' share price shows a lack of upward momentum since July, possibility suggesting a consolidation before the next rally...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2020 11:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ASML Holdings: Consolidate before Next Rally

In July, Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Holdings reported better than expected 2Q net sales that increased 36.3% on year to 3.33 billion euros. However, Investment bank UBS said it struggles to see "compelling upside" to company's share price on a 12-month view and downgraded it to "neutral" from "buy".


From a technical point of view, ASML Holdings is likely to have entered into a consolidation range as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a bullish cup and handle pattern last week, but remains capped by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline started from July. The level at E294.00 might be considered as the nearest support level, while the 1st and 2nd resistances are expected to be located at E335.80 and E355.50 respectively. Alternatively, losing E294.00 may suggest that the next support at E267.00 would be challenged.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.