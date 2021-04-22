Asian Open Enter Taxman Wall Street lower USD Catches a Bid

US indices fell overnight as Wall Street traders are no doubt ‘miffed’ on news that the Biden Administration plans to almost double capital gains tax on high earners.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2021 7:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -15 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,040.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -220 points (-0.76%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,968.17
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -38 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,717.34

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 42.95 points (0.62%) to close at 6,938.24
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index rose 38.39 points (0.97%) to close at 4,014.80
  • Germany's DAX  index rose 124.55 points (0.82%) to close at 15,320.52
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 56.73 points (0.91%) to close at 6,267.28

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -321.41 points (-0.94%) to close at 33,815.90
  • The S&P 500 index fell -38.44 points (-0.93%) to close at 4,134.98
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -172.794 points (-1.24%) to close at 13,762.36

US indices wobble on Biden’s eye-watering tax proposal:

That the Biden administration wanted to raise taxes does not come as a surprise. But what was unexpected (at least judging by the market’s reaction) is plans to almost double capital gains tax to 39.6% for earners over $1 million. Of course, Biden still needs to get this over the line. But he is clearly playing hardball. And, given high earners are more likely to be active on Wall Street to some degree or other, the news weighed on prices.

The Nasdaq-100 was biggest decliner on Wall Street, falling -1.24% and giving back all of Wednesday’s ‘recovery’ gains to re-test the low of the week. Now back beneath its 10-day eMA, it appears vulnerable to further losses as its stumbles into the weekend. The S&P 500 fell -0.92%, dragged down by materials, energy and technology stocks. All but the health care sector closed in the red. The Russell 2,00 held up quite well in comparison, falling just -0.3% by the close.  

It was a better close for Europe which saw the DAX, CAC and STOXX 50 trade to a two-day high and close firmly above their 10-day eMA’s. Still, in each case these markets are on track for weekly bearish hammers to form at their highs, which is a slight concern if we use the rule of thumb that the higher the timeframe, the more reliable the pattern.

As for the ASX, we doubt US tax news will weigh on it much today. Yesterday, the ASX 200 broke above Wednesday’s hammer high from the get-go, which further suggests the ‘buying tail’ above 6900 has conviction. Barring a sudden shift in sentiment (locally or globally), the bias remains for a run for, and beyond, 7100. However, also take note that like its European counterparts,  the ASX 200 is also forming a large bearish hammer, so it would need to close convincingly above this week’s highs to help eradicate that technical warning next week. Ultimately, today’s bias remains bullish above yesterday’s low.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7055.4 (0.83%), 21 April 2021

  • Heath Care (1.74%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-0.57%) was the weakest
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 hit a new 52-week high, 3 hit a new 52-week low
  • 76.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 66.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers

+ 9.74%   -  Megaport Ltd  (MP1.AX) 

+ 5.76%   -  Monadelphous Group Ltd  (MND.AX) 

+ 5.73%   -  Westgold Resources Ltd  (WGX.AX) 

Underperformers:

-23.05%   -  Redbubble Ltd  (RBL.AX) 

-10.8%   -  Pilbara Minerals Ltd  (PLS.AX) 

-4.32%   -  Blackmores Ltd  (BKL.AX) 

 

Commodities: Oil forming a base?

Metals were lower overnight as fears of capital gains tax (and a stronger USD) squeezed Wall Street traders. Gold is back below its 200-day eMA, which is usually the case upon its firt attempt to break it and silver stumbled from the March 18th resistance level. Palladium was also lower after reaching our inverted H&S (head and shoulders) target at 2895.

We suspect a base is forming on oil prices. WTI found support above 60.38 (last Wednesday’s low), adding significance to this support level for the bull-camp and making it a pivotal level to watch. Brent produced a bullish hammer and closed above the 20-day eMA and on 65.50 support, after an intraday break beneath it. Given its long-term uptrend our bias is bullish, and brent is favoured over WTI as its recent retracement has been the shallower of the two.

  • The near-term bias remains bullish above yesterday’s low.
  • A break above yesterday’s high confirms the bullish hammer.
  • Target is open, and also time dependant (depending on time horizon and appetite for risk) as heading into the weekend.

Learn how to trade indices

Forex: Jobless claims fall, dollar catches a safe-haven bid

The US dollar was the strongest major, thanks to a combination of weaker equity prices and better than employment data. US jobless claims fell to a 13-month low of 574k, down from 765k previously, which more than beat the estimated rise to 617k claims.



  • The Japanese yen was the second strongest major thanks to safe-haven flows amid falling stock prices. NZD, GBP and AUD the weakest majors as risker assets were sold.
  • This placed GBP/JPY as the worst performer, whist EUR/NZD as the strongest following yesterday’s ECB meeting. As expected, the ECB left policy unchanged, although as the dollar caught a bid it weighed on EUR/USD.
  • A bearish outside candle formed on the daily chart and prices saw an intraday break of the bullish channel highlighted yesterday, yet prices remain above the key level of 1.2000.
  • GBP/USD failed to hold onto its base above 1.3900, making this level an area for bears to consider fading into and brings the 1.3716 low into focus.
  • AUD/USD fell to a six-day low and probed 0.7700 support. NZD/USD fared slightly better with a fall to a four-day low and appears to be the marginally stronger of the two (as seen with a falling AUD/NZD).
    • AUD/JPY continues to suggest it is topping out on the daily charts. A bearish engulfing candle closed just above the 50-day eMA, but a break beneath 83.00 takes it to fresh lows an bring the 82.50 target into focus (just above the 82.00/30 lows.
    • The Canadian dollar was favoured over its commodity FX peers, AUD and NZD, after the BOC’s hawkish meeting on Wednesday, but mostly flat elsewhere.

Learn how to trade forex

Up Next (Times in AEST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas Brent ASX Biden

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.