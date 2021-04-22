ECB stays the course but Services PMIs should be watched later

Stronger services data may indicate the possibility of a taper “discussion” among ECB members in June.

April 22, 2021 1:34 PM

ECB stays the course, but Services PMIs should be watched

ECB left the Deposit Interest Rate unchanged at -0.5% today, as expected.  In addition, the central bank will continue to buy bonds at a significantly faster pace this quarter under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).  The ECB has the authority to purchase up to 1.85 trillion Euros through March 2022.  However, “significantly faster pace” is an objective term.  During the first quarter of 2021, the ECB bought roughly 10 billion Euros of bonds per month.  “Significantly faster pace” thus far in Q2 meant buying 15-20 billion Euros per month. 

Everything you need to know about the ECB

Christine Lagarde indicated that the ECB is still concerned about the coronavirus and its variants, as well as, the slow rollout of the vaccines. The ECB will continue to be accommodative, as any tapering of bond purchases will be “data dependent”.   She also expressed a sense of urgency to pass the 750 billion Euro Recovery Fund.  It was expected to be passed by the end of April, however with 9 holdouts, this may be wishful thinking.

However, though incoming data suggests there may have been a contraction in Q1, committee members expect a resumption of growth in Q2.  Inflation may also increase in the coming months, though it be volatile.   President Lagarde pointed to the services sector, noting that although the Services PMI is in contraction territory 49.6, there is evidence that it is “bottoming”.  Manufacturing and services flash PMIs will be released later today.  The expectation for the Eurozone Services flash PMI is only 49.1.  A surprise to the upside may cause the Euro to bounce.

On Tuesday, EUR/USD had retraced to just beneath the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of January 6th highs to the March 31st lows, near 1.2080.  Price drifted sideways into today’s ECB meeting.  However, during the press conference,  Christine Lagarde made a comment that “Europe and the Fed are not on the same page”.  (But how could they be?  The US Federal government has pushed out nearly $6 trillion in aid since the beginning of the pandemic.  The EU can’t even get it together to pass a 750 billion Euro package.) EUR/USD began moving lower on this comment.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price moved from 1.2070 down to 1.2010.  Key horizontal and psychological support arrive at 1.2000.  Bulls will be looking to buy near here and bring EUR/USD higher.  If price does break lower, it can fall to horizontal support near 1.1942.  The 200 Day Moving Average is the next support level at 1.1917.  Resistance above is at the confluence between the April 20th highs and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level previously mentioned in the 1.2080/1.2100 area.  Bears will be looking to short here and target the 1.1705 lows on March 31st.   The next resistance level isn’t until the February 25th highs of 1.2243. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

To sum up, April’s ECB meeting set the table for the June meeting.  With the situation regarding the coronavirus and vaccines like that of March, Christine Lagarde kicked the can down the tightrope until June.  Her comment comparing the ECB to the Fed caused the EUR/USD to sell-off, but that shouldn’t have been new information.  Watch the data moving forward, especially services data.  Stronger services data may indicate the possibility of a taper “discussion” among ECB members in June.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR Forex ECB Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.