What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 27th January

What mattered last week:

Worries over the spread of the Coronavirus from China saw the S&P 500 finish the week almost 1% lower on profit taking.

Asian equities experienced larger falls with the Shanghai Composite down 3.2%, the Hang Seng down almost 4% and Japan 1% lower.

Coronavirus impacting on the eve of Chinese New Year Holidays and at a time when Chinese economic data was beginning to show signs of recovery.