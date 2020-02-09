What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 10th February

February 10, 2020 5:45 AM
0 views

What mattered last week:

  • The benchmark U.S. stock index, the S&P 500 gained over +3% last week on optimism that the coronavirus outbreak will be contained and as Chinese authorities stepped in to provide support for the economy.
  • Better than expected U.S. economic data including ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing surveys and jobs data for January also boosted sentiment.
  • As did an announcement that China will cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods as part of the phase one trade agreement, effective February 14.
  • After its re-open from the Lunar New Year holiday break, the Shanghai composite initially fell over -8%, before clawing back to finish the week approximately -3.5% lower.
  • A mixed week for safe have assets with gold and the Japanese Yen closing the week lower. However, Bitcoin was up over +7% for the week at the time of writing, following an +8% gain the previous week.
  • Locally, the ASX200 closed the week unchanged near 7000, as hawkish rhetoric from the RBA and concerns over the Australian economy's close ties with China impacted.
  • In FX, upbeat U.S. economic data propelled the U.S. dollar index, the DXY to 4-month highs.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence, housing finance (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday).

  • NAB business confidence (Tuesday): Currently at its lowest level since July 2013, business confidence is expected to fall again in response to the bushfires and coronavirus.

December half earnings season continues with reports from companies including JB HiFi, CSL, CBA, IAG, JB HiFi and Telstra.

New Zealand: RBNZ interest rate decision (Wednesday), business NZ PMI (Friday).

  • RBNZ interest rate decision (Wednesday): The RBNZ is expected to keep the overnight cash rate (OCR) on hold at 1.00% and maintain an easing bias to allow for the impact of the coronavirus on the NZ economy.

China: CPI and PPI (Monday), new yuan loans, total social financing (Friday).

Japan: Current account (Monday).

U.S.: NFIB business optimism survey and Jolts job openings (Tuesday), CPI (Thursday), retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilisation (Friday).

  • CPI (Friday): Headline CPI is expected to rise slightly to 2.4% y/y while core CPI is expected to fall marginally to 2.2% y/y.

December quarter earnings season continues with reports due this week from companies including Cisco and PepsiCo

Canada: Housing starts and building permits (Monday).

Euro Area: EA industrial production (Tuesday), German Q4 flash GDP and EA employment (Friday).

UK:Balance of trade, GDP, industrial production, (Tuesday).

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.