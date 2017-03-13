weekly technical outlook on major stock indices 13 mar to 17 mar uptrend remains intact for sp 500 2
S&P 500 – 2338 remains the support to watch for another upleg (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate support: 2354 […]
S&P 500 – 2338 remains the support to watch for another upleg (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate support: 2354 […]
Intermediate support: 2354
Pivot (key support): 2338
Resistances: 2411 & 2425
Next support: 2260
Last week, the U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued to stage the pull-back from its current all-time high of 2401 to print a low of 2354. Overall, it managed to hold above the predefined 2388 medium-term pivotal support and staged a rebound on last Friday, 13 March 2017 with a close at 2372. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
Technical elements remain positive as follow;
Therefore, as long as the 2338 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential up move within the “melt-up” phase to target the next resistance at 2411.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2338 is likely to put the bulls on hold for a deeper slide towards the next support at 2260.
Pivot (key resistance): 19700/735
Supports: 19400 & 19190/150
Next resistance: 19860/20000 (key long-term resistance)
Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had inched higher but it remained below the upper limit of the predefined neutrality range at 19700 as per highlighted in our previous weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap).
Interestingly in today’s Asia session (13 March 2017), the Index has started to inch upwards and printed a current intraday high of 19665 which is just 0.17% below the 19700 range top in place since 09 January 2017. Technical elements are now advocating for a potential push down within a range configuration.
Therefore, as long as the 19700/735 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a down move within the “Ascending Wedge” to target 19400 before 19190/150 (“Ascending Wedge” support).
On the other hand, a clearance above 19735 may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up to test the 19860/20000 key long-term resistance.
Intermediate resistance: 23750
Pivot (key resistance): 24070
Supports: 23100/22820 & 22650/550
Next resistance: 24580 & 25480
Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had continued to inch lower as expected and printed a low of 23411 in the European session of 09 March 2017. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
In today’s Asian session (13 March 2017), the Index has staged a push up by 0.7% from its opening level of 23615 to challenge the intermediate resistance at 23750 (descending trendline from 23 February 2017 high).
Technical elements remain unchanged and the Index is now likely to undergo a potential retracement (dead cat bounce) of the recent down move from 23 February 2017 high to last Thursday low of 23411. As long as the 24070 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may shape another down leg to target the next support at 23100/22820.
However, a clearance above 24070 is likely to jeopardise the preferred bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the “Double Top” resistance area of 24580.
Intermediate resistance: 5780
Pivot (key resistance): 5830/50
Supports: 5674 & 5580/70
Next resistance: 6000 (key long-term resistance)
During last Friday (10 March 2017) European session, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had staged the push up as expected (dead cat bounce). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
It also attempted to stage a bullish breakout above the 5780 intermediate resistance (descending trendline from 16 February 2017 high) as it printed a high of 5789 but reintegrated back below the descending trendline resistance thereafter.
Technical elements remain negative and last Friday’s U.S. session price action is considered as a failure bullish breakout.
Therefore, we are maintaining our medium-term bearish bias. As long as the 5830/50 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential downleg to retest the 01 March 2017 swing low at 5674 before targeting the impending “Double Top” neckline support of 5580/70.
However, a clearance above 5850 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the 6000 key long-term resistance.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Resistances: 12100, 12200 & 12410
Supports: 11900 & 11465/30
Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) continued to trade sideways within its previous swing high of 12100 printed on 03 March 2017 and the intermediate range support of 11900. Even though it remained below the 12200 medium-term pivotal resistance, current technical elements are mixed to justify the start of a potential downleg at this juncture.
Thus, we prefer to turn neutral now in the medium-term between 12200 and 11900. Only a daily close below 11900 is likely to trigger a bearish movement to target the next support at 11465/30 (recent congestion swing lows seen from 17 January 2017 to 07 February 2017).
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.