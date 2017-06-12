weekly technical outlook on major stock indices 12 jun to 16 jun 2017 risk of a further pull back be
Intermediate support: 2418/15
Pivot (key support): 2403
Resistances: 2446/48 & 2467/76
Next support: 2354
Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had rallied as expected and hit the first upside target/resistance at 2446/48 before staged a 1.2% intraday decline on Fri, 09 June due to sell-off of 3% to 4% in key technology stocks (Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet & Netflix). The highest weightage in the Nasdaq 100 ; Apple recorded a biggest single day decline of 3.9% since April 2016 after a media report cited that iPhones to be launched this year would use modem chips with slower download speeds than others smartphones competitors. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.
Current key elements are as follow:
Therefore, we are maintaining our bullish bias on the Index but a deeper pull-back below the 2418/15 intermediate support cannot be ruled out at this juncture. As long as the 2403 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see another new upleg to target the next resistance at 2467/76.
However, failure to hold above 2403 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger a deeper corrective decline to retest the 2354 ascending trendline support from the 17April 2017 low.
Intermediate support: 19830
Pivot (key support: 19600
Resistances: 20090, 20500 & 20950/21100
Next supports: 19280 & 18860/640
Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged the expected pull-back towards the predefined 20000/19830 intermediate support zone. In today, 12 June Asian session, it inched lower and printed a current intraday low of 19833 that coincided with a lacklustre growth (y/y) seen in machinery orders for May that came in below expectations (2.7% versus a consensus of 6.3%). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.
Current key technical elements are as follow:
Therefore, we are maintaining our bullish bias for the Index to see the start of a new potential upleg above the 19600 medium-term pivotal support. A break above 20090 intermediate resistance is likely to reinforce a potential up move to target the next resistances at 20500 follow by 20950/21100 next.
However, failure to hold above the 19600 is likely to indicate a failure bullish breakout and revive the bears for a corrective decline towards the next supports at 19280 and 18660/640 (gap that was formed after the outcome of the 1st round of the French presidential election).
Intermediate support: 25060
Pivot (key support): 24670
Resistances: 26120/170 & 26335/400
Next support: 23400/1100
Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to inch higher to print a new marginal high of 26114 but failed to surpass the intermediate resistance/risk level of 26120/170.
Current key technical elements are as follow:
Therefore, the Index now may shape a deeper pull-back at this juncture (below 26120/170) towards the intermediate support at 25060 with a maximum limit set at the adjusted medium-term pivotal support of 24670 before a new potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 26335/400.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 24670 is likely to damage the medium-term uptrend from 28 December 2016 and open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 243400/110 (the lower boundary of longer-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low & close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of up move from 28 December 2016 low).
Intermediate resistance: 5715/30
Pivot (key resistance): 5805
Support: 5615/5580
Next resistances: 5904 & 5960/6000 (long-term key resistance)
Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had staged the expected bearish breakout below the 5676 downside trigger level and tumbled towards the upper limit of the downside target/support zone of 5615/558 (printed a low of 5625 on 08 June). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.
Current key technical elements are as follow:
Therefore, the Index now may see a further “residual” push up towards the 5715/30 intermediate resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the 5615/5580 support.
However, a clearance above the 5805 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 5904 (swing high area of 04 May/11 May 2017).
Intermediate support: 12690
Pivot (key support): 12500
Resistances: 12880 & 13130/255
Next support: 12250/12090
Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had staged the expected pull-back towards the 12690 intermediate support and traded sideways thereafter.
No major changes in key technical elements and we maintain our bullish bias. As long as the 12500 medium-term pivotal support holds and a break above the intermediate range top of 12880 is likely to reinforce a further potential up move to target the next resistance of 13130/255.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 12500 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to open up scope for a corrective decline towards the 12250/12090 gap support seen after the outcome of the 1st round of French presidential election.
