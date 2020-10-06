VIDEO IMF Will Likely Revise US GDP Growth Forecast

Despite the International Monetary Fund's projection of a severe global GDP contraction in 2020 back in June, today saw the IMF Managing Director say “The picture today is less dire. We now estimate that developments in the second and third quarters were somewhat better than expected, allowing for a small upward revision to our global forecast for 2020."

October 7, 2020 1:49 AM
Close-up of market chart
