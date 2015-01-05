usdjpy begins 2015 in rebound and recovery mode 905132015

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) began 2015 in the midst of a strong rebound and partial recovery after a major pullback that prompted the currency […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2015 2:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) began 2015 in the midst of a strong rebound and partial recovery after a major pullback that prompted the currency pair to tumble from its new seven-year high in early December.

The pullback brought USD/JPY down from the multi-year high of 121.83, just short of its 122.00 target, to a low of 115.55 within the first half of December. This represented a drop of more than 5% in little more than a week.

The drop spiked down to touch the key 50-day moving average before rebounding sharply and proceeding to recover much of the ground lost during the pullback.

 
USD JPY chart_05.01.15

 

USD/JPY continues to trade within a long-term bullish trend that extends back for at least the past two years. This trend began to accelerate dramatically within the past five months, since August, when the recent and ongoing US dollar rally was in full swing.

Having staged a tentative rebound towards the end of 2014 after the 5% pullback, USD/JPY has provided an indication of its resilience and that its recent bullish run may not be over yet.

With short-term downside support now set around the 115.50 level, the major upside target continues to reside around the noted 122.00 level. With any further upside trend momentum above 122.00, which would confirm a continuation of the entrenched uptrend, the next further target into 2015 resides around the 124.00 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.