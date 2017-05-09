usdchf king dollar returns 2692412017

The dollar is finally managing to show relative strength after weeks of indecisive price action. The US currency had been rising strongly in recent days […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2017 11:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar is finally managing to show relative strength after weeks of indecisive price action. The US currency had been rising strongly in recent days against all the major currencies, except the likes of the euro, pound and Swiss franc. But at the start of this week, we have seen a sharp fall in the EUR/USD and a big rally in the USD/CHF. At the time of this writing, the dollar was also rising noticeably against the yen, pound and the Australian dollar. Bucking the trend was the Canadian dollar, which was supported by a stabilising price of oil. The Dollar Index was therefore up for the second consecutive day and above its 200-day moving average again. The dollar remains fundamentally supported as we have been banging on about it for months. Continued strength in US economic data has allowed the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. The market now fully expects another rate rise in June. Meanwhile, major central banks elsewhere have also stopped loosening their policies. However, unlike the Fed, most are still either dovish or at best neutral. Thus, the dollar is likely to perform much better going forward against currencies where the central bank is still dovish rather than neutral. With the BoE and ECB slowly turning neutral, maybe it is time the market turned its attention to the Swiss franc again, because the SNB is still pretty much dovish. Interest rates are unlikely to be raised anytime soon due to the lack of inflation in Switzerland. What’s more, the SNB is still intervening in the FX markets as it firmly believes the franc remains overvalued. In fact, despite the EUR/USD’s apparent breakdown yesterday there was an even larger breakout on the USD/CHF pair. The Swissy surged from a low of around 0.9870 to end the day just shy of parity. Such was the strength of the breakout that the unit saw very little pullback before it extended its gains today. Correspondingly, the EUR/CHF – the forgotten currency pair – broke further higher despite widespread euro weakness. For us, the breakout in the EUR/CHF makes the USD/CHF long a more attractive trade than EUR/USD short. All that said, the USD/CHF is still not out of the woods just yet, but it has cleared many short-term hurdles nonetheless including resistance at around the 0.9945-70 area, where the 200-day moving average also resides. Today, the pair has moved north of parity, breaking through the 50-day moving average in the process. However, it still needs to break the bearish trend line, around 1.0040, in order to confirm the bullish turnaround. In any case, the 0.7745-70 area, once resistance, could very well turn into support upon a potential re-test, leading to another bounce. However, if the unit moves below this area then this would damage the near-term bullish outlook. 17.05.09 usdchf

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.