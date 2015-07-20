usdcad stalls below new six year high 1727012015

After hitting a new six-year high just above 1.3000 resistance late last week, USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) opened the new trading week by reaching […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2015 2:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After hitting a new six-year high just above 1.3000 resistance late last week, USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) opened the new trading week by reaching a higher high of 1.3023 before stalling and retreating slightly on Monday.

The currency pair has reached its previously projected 1.3000 target after a steep, month-long ascent that saw several combined factors contributing to continued US dollar strengthening and progressive Canadian dollar weakening.

Chief among these factors have been rising expectations of an impending Fed rate hike, last week’s Bank of Canada interest rate cut, and plunging crude oil prices.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

This latest USD/CAD run began after a downswing in mid-June that turned back to the upside just above both the 200-day moving average and a key uptrend line that has been in place for the past year. That turn was accentuated by a clear bullish hammer candle. Since then, the currency pair has climbed virtually unremittingly.

With the US dollar continuing to dominate against other major currencies and the Canadian dollar weakened considerably from the BOC rate cut and low oil prices, the outlook for USD/CAD remains bullish.

In the event of a sustained breakout above the noted 1.3000 resistance level, the next major upside target is 1.3200, last reached in 2004. To the downside, any pullback from the current highs should meet strong support around the 1.2800 level, a key prior resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.