usdcad maintains strong bullish trend 1608582015

June 24, 2015 – USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) has continued to maintain the bullish trend that has been in place since late 2012, which […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2015 12:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

June 24, 2015 – USD/CAD (daily chart shown below) has continued to maintain the bullish trend that has been in place since late 2012, which began to accelerate its climb around one year ago.

This strong bullish trend is clearly defined by an uptrend support line extending back to the intermediate lows of July 2014. Currently running in very close proximity to this trend line is the key 200-day moving average, providing additional support to the trend.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

The uptrend line has been tested and respected on multiple occasions, with the most recent test occurring just last week when the currency pair dipped close to the trend line. On this dip, price action formed a clear hammer reversal candle on the daily chart and then rebounded for the past week on general US dollar strengthening.

Currently, USD/CAD has risen to re-approach and tentatively breach key resistance around 1.2370, a price level that has repeatedly served as both support and resistance in the recent past, most notably during the first quarter of this year.

Any sustained break above this key level could once again place the currency pair in position to target a re-test of June’s resistance highs around 1.2560. Further to the upside, on any continuation of bullish momentum, lies the major 1.2800 resistance objective. This is the area of the six-year highs that were reached in March.

Downside support continues to reside around the noted uptrend line and the 200-day moving average that currently shadows the trend line.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.