USD Holds Support Ahead Of FOMC

It’s a mixed regarding USD performance overall, yet DXY points towards a near-term trough which could see a lower Euro and higher USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 10, 2019 6:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It’s a mixed regarding USD performance overall, yet DXY points towards a near-term trough which could see a lower Euro and higher USD/JPY (at least over the near-term).



By Thursday’s close, DXY had produced is sixth consecutive bearish session. Typically, we tend to see a streak ‘snap’ around 3-4 days, so a higher run can assume the probability of the streak breaking also increases. Of course, it could just mean we see a single candle break the streak only to see a series of bearish candles reappear, but the fact that Friday produced a bullish engulfing candle on strong employment data just days ahead on an FOMC meeting suggests a cycle low could be in (regardless of whether it breaks to new highs or not).



Whilst we remain bullish on USD over the near-term, we’re also mindful of the fact that December is typically bearish for the dollar, so we’ll also be on guard for USD to top out later this month and perhaps print new lows.

 

The path of least resistance for EUR/USD points lower. Yet it remains up for debate as to whether it can break to new lows, so the target is simply the lower bounds of the 1.10 – 1.11 range it remains entrapped in.

The bearish pinbar last Wednesday marked the top at 1.1116 ahead of Thursday’s bearish engulfing / outside day. Also take note that the 4-hour chart also has a bearish engulfing candle to mark a potential swing high at 1.1078.

  • Near-term bias remains bearish below 1.1100 / 63
  • Bears could fade into minor rallies in the 1.1078 / 1.1136 resistance zone and target the lows around 1.1000



USD/JPY: The 20-day rolling correlation between DXY and USD/JPY is 0.56, so whilst not overwhelmingly strong it’s a positive correlation none the less. Yet from a technical standpoint DXY is showing signs that it may trough just after DXY; bearish momentum is waning and prices have failed to close below 108.50 for several sessions whilst producing lower wicks along the way. There’s also plenty in the way of technical support nearby including the Fibonacci levels, swing lows and the lower bullish trendline of the channel.

Part of the reason USD/JPY finds itself under pressure is because markets are concerned that tariffs will be implemented on China on the 15th December. But here are three reason’s to be on guard for a rebound next week

  1. This is not new news
  2. Trump won’t want ‘his stock market’ to crash heading into the new year (or ever it seems) so don’t be too surprised if Trump presents his bestie Xi with a ‘Christmas gift’ and delays tariffs
  3. The chances are that the Fed will remain upbeat this week, which could provide USD/JPY a leg up as we head into the weekend


Related Analysis:
USD/CHF Hesitates Below Parity (A Level Undefeated Since May)

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Yesterday 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.