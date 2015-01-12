us wage growth stops the usd bulls 905632015

Fridays NFP data was stronger than expected at 252k, with the previous revised up to 353k from 321k. This gave the USD a boost and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2015 8:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Fridays NFP data was stronger than expected at 252k, with the previous revised up to 353k from 321k.

This gave the USD a boost and with a fall in unemployment to 5.6%, it all seemed to be back on course for the US. The surprise came after the dust had settled and the wage data was noticed to have fallen to -0.2% from 0.2%. This put pressure on the greenback giving back its gains and it was still under pressure this morning.

To add to the weakness, we heard from the Fed’s Evans, who is a voter on the policy, saying that he’d be patient before raising rates before 2016. It was a similar story from Fed’s Lockhart, who said that the jobs report is no reason to raise rates sooner.

Overnight the yen made some ground against a weak USD and the announcement that Japan are heading for a record $800bn budget for 2015-16. It’s currently trading around 118.50.

The euro started higher from Friday close as the USD weakened after the weak wage data from the US. Its main focus will be the ECB meeting at the end of the month, with reports that they will be looking to weigh up bond purchases of up 500 billion.

Currently, EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.1830 1.1800 1.1750  | Resistance  1.1875 1.1900 1.1940

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports  118.10 117.55 117.00  Resistance  118.70 119.38 119.75

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5100 1.5030 1.5000  Resistance 1.5200 1.5230 1.5260

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.