uk jobs inflation short sterling contract 894312014

One day after UK inflation reported the highest increase in 20-months in June to 1.9% y/y, the May unemployment rate and the number of jobless […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2014 2:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

One day after UK inflation reported the highest increase in 20-months in June to 1.9% y/y, the May unemployment rate and the number of jobless claims hit fresh 6-year lows, at 6.5% and 1.04 mln respectively. The claimant count fell for the 20th consecutive month. Total employment rose by 254K to 30.6 mln in the three months ending in May. Short sterling remains near 2-year lows as UK interest rate expectations grow further, suggesting a rate hike could occur as early as November.

The main negative to the report was on the pay side, as average weekly base pay rose just 0.3% in the three months ending in May from 0.8%, the slowest in five years. This was partly due to falling bonuses compared to last year as employers delayed payments until April to avoid a cut in the top tax rate. Earnings growth excluding bonuses, slowed to 0.7% from 0.9%. Real wage growth, adjusted for inflation, stands at -1.2%, remaining in negative territory for the past six years.

Most economists expect wage growth to pick up in the second half as labour market improvement takes hold and slack is indeed eroded. Consumption growth, stronger disposable income and inflation

Real differentials in 2-year govt bond yields (yield minus inflation) have helped explain currency performance over the last 2 years, including sterling’s strength since last autumn. Sterling’s yield superiority is underscored by higher gilt yields and moderate inflation. UK 2-year yields exceed their US and Eurozone counterpart by 0.38% and 0.76%. And with UK inflation standing at 1.9% compared to 1.5% in the US (core PCE price index), UK yields may have to push higher to make up for the anticipated inflation differential as prices regain keep up with the pace of the UK economic and business expansion.

Falling short sterling contract & tumbling EURGBP

With UK inflation picking back up and unemployment rates staying down, the path of interest rate expectations remains on the rise. Sterling’s 3-month interest rate contract (known as short sterling) has declined two-year lows (inversely related to interest rates), nearing its 200-week moving average for the first time since 2008. For EURGBP, the 5-month uninterrupted five-month decline may extend towards the next support of 0.77. And as ECB officials broaden their talking down of the euro this summer, selling euro may remain path of least resistance—even against the rising pound. That is especially as the divergence in UK and Eurozone monetary policies ensues further and Scotland fails to vote for independence in September. A new wave of GBP-bullishness could trigger an additional 6% decline to 0.73.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.