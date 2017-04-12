u s stock focus further potential push up for schlumberger within range 2690892017
Technical Outlook on Schlumberger (SLB) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements Since its 21 April 2016 high of 81.96, SLB has been evolving within […]
Intermediate support: 78.67
Pivot (key support): 77.28
Resistances: 83.86 & 87.84
Next support: 72.00
As long as the 77.28 pivotal support holds, SLB is likely to shape a further potential upside movement within its “Expanding Wedge/Triangle” range to target the resistances at 83.86 before 87.84.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 77.28 may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 72.00
Charts are from eSignal
